Derrick Fisher Warns Lakers About Making Irrational Trade

It’s clear the Los Angeles Lakers are spiraling, and their lack of genuine depth is costing them for a second straight season.

However, according to former Lakers point guard Derrick Fisher, Rob Pelinka and the front office should be cautious about making a trade to try and turn around the team’s fortunes.

LeBron James sends a heartfelt message to his family and the NBA on this Christmas day 🎄pic.twitter.com/n3Pi0J7SV6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 25, 2022

“The biggest challenge for the Lakers has been the lack of continuity and chemistry…Davis has missed like 93 games since the 2020 season. LeBron has had some injuries. They haven’t played enough games together to know how to win with each other…I believe they should be really careful about changing personnel again, as chemistry is so important to championship teams. If there’s an opportunity to improve, that’s what the front office has to do – it’s their job – but I would be careful about doing too much and not giving this team a chance to see what they can do,” Fisher said during an exclusive interview with UK newspaper outlet The Mirror.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the chances of keeping Anthony Davis healthy throughout a season appear to be slim, while LeBron James, 37, is at the tail-end of his career and needs some legitimate help if he wants to return to the NBA Finals for the second time with the Lakers.

LeBron James Is Being Wasted By The Lakers

According to a December 26 article by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, LeBron James’ greatness is being wasted by the Lakers, and unless they can improve their roster throughout the season, it will be another lost year for the aging superstar.

Austin Reaves 🤝 LeBron Jamespic.twitter.com/z9VOFwaxpk — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 19, 2022

“He continues to break and set records with an unprecedented longevity. Among many notable examples to choose from this season, he has already passed Magic Johnson in career assists, and will likely pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list within the next month and a half…But James’ 20th season, much like his 19th, is essentially being wasted on a seemingly lottery-bound Lakers squad. There have been glimmers of optimism, but like last season, the team has largely underachieved relative to the expectations set forth in the first two seasons of the James-Davis partnership,” Buha wrote.

Despite the Lakers’ disappointing start to the season, LeBron has been his usual exceptional self, helping his team with averages of 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 30.6% from deep.

LeBron James Holds Darvin Ham Accountable

When speaking to the media following the Lakers’ Christmas Day defeat to the Dallas Mavericks, LeBron noted how Los Angeles’ inability to make the necessary adjustments down the stretch ultimately cost them the game.

"We didn't make the proper adjustments once they made their adjustments." @KingJames on today's loss and playing on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/REKTqB1HTm — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 25, 2022

“I mean, they made adjustments at half-time. They countered what we were doing at half-time. We didn’t make the proper adjustments once they made their adjustments…You’re never going to win a game if you give up 51 in a quarter, so that’s it, it’s simple,” LeBron said.

The Lakers are currently 13th in the Western Conference and will be hoping to halt their current losing streak when they face off against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, December 27; otherwise, the pressure will continue to mount on Darvin Ham and the Lakers front office.