Ex-Laker Tried to Convince Team to Trade for Former MVP Last Season

Derrick Rose has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers on a number of occasions. Prior to this past offseason, the two sides seemed like a perfect pairing. Recently, Rose was traded to the New York Knicks, which means it’s unlikely we see him with the Lakers anytime soon.

With Dennis Schroder joining the team, Los Angeles wouldn’t even have a need for Rose right now. However, he would’ve fit like a glove last season. In fact, team legend Kobe Bryant tried to get the Lakers to make a deal.

“Before the helicopter crash, that was the only time I have ever heard — and I’m sure it happened more than I ever heard about — but this was the only time I ever heard Kobe make a little suggestion to the Lakers brass,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said on the Hoop Collective podcast. “He loved the idea of the Lakers trading for Derrick Rose or going to get him somehow.”

Prior to his untimely passing, Kobe had a very respected opinion within the organization. There were reports last year that linked the Lakers to Rose, but a deal never came to fruition. That was unfortunate for the former MVP as he would’ve walked away with his first NBA championship had he been sent to Los Angeles.

Rose Has Reinvented Himself

Rose has had a very interesting career. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2009 and then won an MVP in 2011. He was one of the best players in the league. Unfortunately, he’s gotten hit really hard with injuries over his career.

He’s never recaptured the magic of that MVP season but he’s reinvented himself. Rose was once one of the great starting guards in the NBA. He now comes off the bench and is one of the best sixth men in the league. His ability to go from being a star to a role player has salvaged his career.

Rose Could Still Make His Way to Los Angeles

The Knicks have been trying to land stars for years but have come up short. They pulled off a trade for Rose recently but he’s not necessarily a star anymore. New York isn’t winning a championship anytime soon and Rose isn’t the guy to get them over the hump. His contract expires at the end of the season and he’ll have some thinking to do.

Rose will be 33 when next season starts and he has yet to win a ring. He’s getting to the age where he might want to start ring chasing with a loaded team. The Lakers could possibly be an interesting landing spot for him. It’s still possible they don’t sign Schroder to a contract extension, which would leave a void at guard. That could open up the door for Rose to join the team. That said, he should have plenty of suitors as he’s a terrific player to have lead a team’s second unit.

