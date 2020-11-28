Analyst Suggests Lakers Trade Young Star for Spurs Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers have put together a very productive offseason. They’ve let some top contributors walk while also bringing in some notable names. However, the roster could still get even better.

While it looks like Kyle Kuzma will stick with the team, for now, he could still end up being a valuable trade piece for the Lakers. Whether or not they explore a potential trade for him now or during the season remains to be seen. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report seems to think that the Lakers could send Kuzma to the San Antonio Spurs for guard Derrick White:

After losing Avery Bradley to the Miami Heat in free agency, the Lakers would be wise to pursue White as the team’s new starting shooting guard. The 26-year-old averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while making 36.7 percent of his threes in 20 games as a starter for the Spurs last season and is a strong defender at 6’4″. With Markieff Morris back in L.A., the Lakers can afford to trade Kuzma.

White Would Be an Interesting Pickup

Out of all the moves the Lakers have made, they still haven’t found a solid replacement for Avery Bradley, who is headed to the Heat. The most likely outcome is that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope takes the full-time starting spot with the big contract the team just handed him. He did well in that role during the playoffs and that’s why he got paid.

However, White is more comparable to Bradley. They have the exact same career 3-point percentage and White is a good defender. As Swartz pointed out, the re-signing of Markieff Morris makes Kuzma less necessary for the team. The need for a backup shooting guard is probably higher than the need for a backup power forward. That said, Vice President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka recently teased that Kuzma could see some time at the wing. If he can thrive in that role, then he becomes more valuable to the Lakers. If he fails at the wing, then perhaps Los Angeles trades him for a player who might be a better fit.

Is the DeMar DeRozan Dream Dead?

Based on past reports, the Lakers have at least considered trading Kuzma before. When the offseason was first starting, there was a report that Los Angeles was interested in including him in a trade package for DeMar DeRozan. That trade didn’t end up happening and it doesn’t seem like it ever will.

DeRozan wasn’t shy about the fact that he was flattered about the rumors the Lakers wanted him. However, his contract is just way too big for the team to take on. For this season, there’s almost no way DeRozan is coming home to Los Angeles. That said, it doesn’t mean the Lakers aren’t in his future. He’s set to hit free agency next year and could go championship chasing in his hometown on a discount.

