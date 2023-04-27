Grizzlies Pest Dillon Brooks Issues Warning to Lakers Ahead of Game 6

Dillon Brooks believes it’s only a matter of time until he makes the Los Angeles Lakers pay.

The Grizzlies pest has been talking a lot of trash in the first-round series — specifically targeting LeBron James — but hasn’t backed it up with his play. Brooks is shooting just 30.3% from the field and a miserable 21.6% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies have been on the brink since falling behind 3-1 but were able to score a lopsided win in Game 5 — 116-99 — to stay alive on Wednesday. Brooks played 30 minutes in the victory but was just 3-of-15 from the field, scoring 8 points.

Brooks is running out of time to be a difference-maker but is confident that it’ll happen soon with his Grizzlies trying to battle back.

“It’s been challenging. I’m used to a certain standard for myself,” Brooks said, per Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal. “One of these games I’m going to break out for three or four threes and change the game.”

Brooks has never lacked confidence, so it’s not shocking to hear him back himself. If his prophecy comes to fruition is another thing, considering his recent rough skid.

Luke Kennard Making Case to Start Over Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks on his shooting struggles: “It’s been challenging. I’m used to a certain standard for myself. … One of these games I’m going to break out for three or four threes and change the game.” — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) April 27, 2023

There’s a chance that Brooks’ leash could get significantly shorter over the next few games. He was the only Grizzlies starter to finish with a negative plus-minus rating and his lack of efficiency on the offensive end had Memphis turning to Luke Kennard for some more time in the rotation.

“That was definitely not by design,” Jenkins said. “I just wanted to try something different. Small ball, the points of attack that we’ve been seeing over the course of the series in different spots at the end of quarters, beginning of quarters. That was something I just wanted to try and see, and we’ll evaluate, watch film and see how good it was for us.”

Kennard didn’t put up a monster stat line (6 points) but his presence alone opened things up for guys like Ja Morant (31 points) and Desmond Bane (33 points).

“Luke is one of the best shooters in the league,” Morant said. “Obviously that opens up a lot of space on the floor and we just play off that.”

The problem for Memphis is that Kennard’s status for Game 6 is up in the air due to a shoulder injury.

“I just got a stinger out there,” Kennard said after Game 5. “Getting it looked at tomorrow, trying to find out a little more, but it’s all good right now.”

Lakers Have Not Played Into Dillon Brooks’ Hand

Brooks has been relentless with his onslaught of smack talk aimed at the Lakers but James and Anthony Davis haven’t given him the time of day.

Brooks caught a fair amount of heat for calling James “old” early in the series. James — a four-time MVP and NBA champion — “responded” in Game 3 with 25 points on 10-for-20 shooting, adding 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

It could have been a spot where James fired back at Brooks but he instead kept the focus on winning games.

“I’ve been doing this too long. I’ve made enough statements,” James said when asked if he was trying to make a point with his play. “We had an opportunity to come home and play well on our home floor, and we did that. No statement was made. We just wanted to play well and got a win. And we want to try to do that in Game 4, as well.

“But I don’t need to make statements.”

James, Davis and the Lakers are a 4.5-point favorite on Friday at home with a chance to close out the series.