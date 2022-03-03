DJ Augustin Reveals Reason for Signing With Lakers

DJ Augustin had other teams knocking on his door but the well-traveled veteran guard could not pass on an opportunity to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Augustin was signed by the Lakers earlier this week, giving the team additional guard depth. He got in some work during practice and spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday, sharing some thoughts on his decision-making process.

“When this opportunity came I just couldn’t pass it up,” Augustin told reporters. “I had a few other teams calling me, but at that time mentally I wasn’t into going right back into playing. But when the Lakers called, you think about the history, the championships, Kobe, Magic — I know I’m leaving a lot of guys out. You can’t pass up on an opportunity like that as an NBA player. I would have regretted looking back on my career not taking this opportunity, no matter what comes of it.”

Prior to landing with the Lakers, Augustin was with Houston, where he averaged 5.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15.0 minutes per game. His other stops include Charlotte, Indiana, Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Oklahoma City, Denver, Orlando and Milwaukee.

Across his 14-year career, Augustin has shot 38 percent from 3-point range and has shot above 40 percent from three in six separate seasons.

“We had a need for more point guard (play) and shooting that we were able to pick up with D.J. Augustin, someone I’ve coached before,” Vogel told reporters after the signing. “He’s a solid pro that can really, really shoot the basketball and can really playmake. Obviously, we began the season thinking [Rajon] Rondo and Kendrick Nunn in those spots and, obviously, we dealt Rondo and haven’t had Kendrick all year so D.J. really fills a need in that regard.”

Augustin doesn’t expect to change his game and has some experience playing for Frank Vogel and alongside Russell Westbrook.

“I’m going to come in and be myself. I played for Frank before, so I know what he expects on offense and defense. It’s going to be different playing with guys like LeBron. I played with Russ before in OKC so I’m familiar with him. Just try to fit in and play how I’ve always played.”

Augustin Says All Lakers Need is a Chance

Augustin admitted that he had heard some whispers of the Lakers’ struggles but his primary focus was on helping a young Houston team stay on track. Like many other members of the Lakers have expressed, all they feel like they need is a chance, considering the talent the team has available when everyone is healthy.

“I know they haven’t been playing up to everyone’s expectations, but it’s the NBA, things happen. But we are still in a good position and still have a chance,” Augustin said. “And that’s all you need in this league — a chance. With guys like LeBron, Russ and AD when he’s healthy, this team has a lot of good guys.”

The Lakers are currently 27-34 and sit in ninth place in the Western Conference. They have only 21 games to make some headway in the standings.