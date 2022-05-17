Lakers Could Push for Rare Blockbuster Trade, Says Insider

There have been plenty of trade rumors linking the Los Angeles Lakers to opposing players, but the team may consider making a deal to fill their head coaching vacancy. The Athletic’s Sam Amick noted that a possible trade between the Sixers and Lakers for Doc Rivers cannot be ruled out, despite Philadelphia insisting the coach will return for the 2022-23 season.

“The Sixers wasted no time in making it clear that Doc Rivers will be their coach next season, but it’s still fair to wonder if that will turn out to be the case — if only because of Rivers’ history,” Amick wrote on May 16, 2022. “Back in the summer of 2013, of course, his desire to coach the Clippers led to their trade with the Celtics for his services (Boston landed a 2015 first-rounder in the deal). So if the Lakers decided that he was the right guy to replace Vogel, and if Rivers wanted that job more than the one he has, then maybe we could see a repeat situation here? Then again, the Lakers are in no position to be giving up any of their (extremely) limited assets these days — whether it’s for a coach, a Westbrook deal or otherwise.”

NBA Coaches Being Traded Is Rare But Not Unprecedented

It would not be the first time Rivers has been traded to a Los Angeles team as the Celtics acquired a 2015 first-round selection from the Clippers for the head coach. Back in 2007, the Magic gave the Heat a second-round pick along with the potential for a future first-round swap in exchange for Stan Van Gundy.

While there is some precedent for trading a coach, it rarely happens, and the Lakers would likely need to give up at least a future draft pick to have a chance at landing Rivers. According to Spotrac, Rivers has a five-year, $40 million contract with the Sixers that runs through the 2024-25 season.

Insider on Rivers’ Future: ‘Everyone I Talk to in the League Expects This to Be One to Watch’

Despite 76ers general manager Daryl Morey emphasizing that Rivers will be back with the team for 2022-23, it has not stopped speculation about the coach’s future. There is a slight chance Morey is using this as posturing to facilitate a future trade with a team that is looking for a head coach. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that people around the league believe Rivers’ future in Philadelphia is “one to watch.”

“Listen, everyone I talk to in the league expects this to be one to watch,” Shelburne explained during a May 13 episode of “NBA Today.” “This is a situation that over the next couple weeks I think everybody will be watching closely. Because as you know, there are two head coaching jobs that are open in the NBA, the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Doc Rivers is under contract for three more years here in Philadelphia. It’s a lot of money left on his deal. He makes about $8 million a year. Obviously, Doc would want to coach and wants all that money one way or another. So, Daryl [Morey] is saying the right thing here. I thought it was good they had a united showing there, but from everyone around the league that I talk to said, ‘let’s keep an eye on this one.'”

The Lakers would not only need to target Rivers, but the coach would have to express a mutual interest. Rivers would need to push his way out of Philly to Los Angeles, and the Lakers likely would send the Sixers compensation for the legendary coach.