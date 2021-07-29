Lakers Could Land Elite Shooter From Rival in Insider’s Trade Proposal

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be linked to trade rumors as the NBA Draft nears. NBA insider Chad Ford reported there have been rumblings that the Jazz are looking to move Joe Ingles.

“I think the question I want to ask you back…is do you trade Joe Ingles, because it seems like there’s some smoke out there that Ingles might be someone that the Jazz may offer up to try to change, at least somewhat, the parameters of this team,” the analyst noted on the Chad Ford Big Board podcast.

Ingles makes a lot of sense for the Lakers as the forward is a 41.4% career three-point shooter, an area of weakness for Los Angeles last season. The Athletic’s Tony Jones suggested a trade where the Lakers would land Ingles and the No. 30 pick in exchange for the No. 22 selection along with Kyle Kuzma.

“Yeah, because I think the Lakers have to do something,” Ford responded on the potential Lakers trade for Ingles. “I think the issue for the Lakers is I’m not sure I’m ready to make that trade on draft night until I see what else I can get out there. Obviously, you hear the rumblings that they’re looking at Russell Westbrook. I don’t know actually how they make a Russell Westbrook deal, frankly. I don’t know how the math works on that.”

The Lakers Have Explored Moving Down in the Draft: Report

The proposal fits with an earlier report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony noting the Lakers are looking to potentially move down in the draft from No. 22. It will be worth watching to see if the Lakers are able to make a draft-night deal.

“With a big group of combo/scoring guards bunched together in the early 20s through early 30s, NBA executives say the Lakers have explored the option of moving down a few slots from the No. 22 pick while acquiring one or more second-round picks,” Givony tweeted on July 25.

No player has been part of trade rumors in recent weeks more than Kyle Kuzma. The Atheltic’s Zach Harper believes the Lakers could look to pair the No. 22 pick with Kuzma to land a veteran in a trade.

“The Lakers are in ‘Win Now’ mode with the clock ticking on LeBron James,” Harper noted. “I think exploring a trade of this pick and Kyle Kuzma for a helpful veteran is high on their priority list.”

The Lakers May Have Their Eyes on Bigger Stars

Ingles is not a superstar like Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul or Damian Lillar who have been floated to the Lakers in recent rumors. Yet, the Lakers may find it challenging to find a third star without cap space and few tradeable assets on the roster. Ingles averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds while shooting a scorching 45.1% from behind the arc last season.

The Jazz and Lakers would be unlikely trade partners given they are both Western Conference contenders. LeBron James threw a bit of shade at the Jazz during last season’s All-Star draft.

“I just want to say something, there’s no slander,” James said after two Jazz players were the final picks. “There’s no slander to the Utah Jazz, but you guys got to understand. You guys got to understand, just like in video games growing up, we never played with Utah. Even as great as Karl Malone and John Stockton was we would never pick those guys in video games. Never.”