$183 Million All-Star & 4-Time Champion Addresses Rumor He Wants to Play for Lakers

A four-time All-Star and four-time champion has denied rumors stating that he wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

During an exclusive interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green said he “never” mentioned that he wanted to play for the Lakers.

“I never said that,” Green told Spears. “People can say what they want. I’m also not really one to react much to what one may say. I react to things when I want to react to it. I don’t react to things just because somebody said it.”

Green has a player option worth $27.6 million for next season. He becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer if he declines his 2023-24 player option with the Warriors, who have won four championships with Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“I’ve been in this uniform for 11 years,” Green told Spears. “I don’t know anything else. So, to say, ‘You’re not happy?’ I don’t know anything else. The same thing that I’ve known for the last 11 years is my reality. And that is what I know. That is what I understand. So, for any disdain that you could possibly have for the last 11 years, I’ve had several things that [have] bothered me. And what have I done? Figure them out, so this is not different. Same thing, you figure it out.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith: Green Wants to Play for the Lakers

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on the October 10 episode of “First Take” that Green wants to play for the Lakers. The Michigan State product is very close friends with Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“I can tell you right now that Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State,” Smith said. “Now he wanna be a Laker. He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State.”

James, Green and Anthony Davis are represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group. Green told Spears Paul is “the best agent in the business” and that he’s “not worried” about his contract.

“No, not at all,” Green said when Spears asked him if he’s concerned about his contract. “I have a great agent. The best agent in the business. That’s why you align yourself with an incredible agent, because they handle the business. I play basketball. That’s what I want.”

Green signed a four-year, $99.7 million extension with the Warriors in August 2019. He’s making $25.8 million this season.

Green Wants to Retire With the Lakers

Green, 32, told Spears that he wants to retire with the Warriors. The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year was drafted by Golden State with the 35th overall pick in the 2012 draft.

“It’s incredible when you look at the amount of guys who’ve played for only one team,” Green told Spears. “You can look around the NBA right now. There are five guys that’s been on a team for 11 years-plus. We have three of them [along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson]. It’s a very rare thing. There’s 470, 480 players in the NBA? There are five guys that’s been with his team for 11 years plus. That’s amazing. So, you don’t just give that away. So, absolutely I’d be interested in that.

“If you had the opportunity to, you relish that opportunity. But in saying that, I do understand that this is a business. And ultimately, decisions have to be made. I have to make decisions, and you take them as they may. But for me, I’m focused on the season. I’m focused on winning. We let those things play out the way they’re going to play out. Because one thing is for certain, is they play out with time, and time is going to continue to pass. And so, I focus on the present and what I can do right now for this team. All that stuff can happen when it happens.”

Green has career averages of 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists with the Warriors.