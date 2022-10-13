Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Lakers a Controversial $99 Million Star

The Golden State Warriors are in a less than ideal situation with video surfacing of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole, and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to be linked to the disgruntled star. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons suggested a wild three-team trade proposal that has the Lakers landing Green, while sending Russell Westbrook to the Pacers. Indiana would trade center Myles Turner to the Warriors as part of the deal. The Lakers are also including two of their future first-round picks (2027, 2029) in the proposed trade.

“Indy gets 2027/2029 1sts from LA. GSW saves tens of millions in 2023 luxury tax,” Simmons tweeted on October 6, 2022. “The trade machine approves! Call it in!!!! (I’m on 7 days of bronchitis medication sorry).”

Simmons mentioned the Pacers receiving both of the Lakers draft picks, but the Warriors are likely going to need more than just Turner to move off of Green, even given the current controversy. Green’s impressive resume includes being a four-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion, two-time All-NBA team member and seven-time All-Defensive team member. The veteran averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, seven assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting just 29.6% from long range during his 46 appearances in 2021-22.

Simmons: Lakers, Mavericks & Pistons Are Top Landing Spots for Green

Green has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $99.6 million contract but is seeking an extension. Green is slated to be a free agent in 2024 and has a $25.8 million salary for the 2022-23 season. Simmons views the Lakers, Mavericks and Pistons as the three top potential landing spots for Green if the Warriors ultimately decide a divorce is needed.

“Do they look at this and they go, ‘You know what, this isn’t going to be the last time this is going to blow up in some way this season, because we don’t want to give him that contract. We don’t want to give him an extension, and he’s going to be unhappy and he’s going to be acting out all year,’ Simmons remarked during an October 7 episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast. “If they believe that, I think they’re going to move. I think they will move, and they’ll try to trade him.

“I think Detroit’s a possibility. I would say the Lakers are a possibility and Dallas. Those are the three teams that jump to my head as teams that would be like, ‘Yeah, we’ll take him.’ It breaks my brain to even think what they could back [in a trade for Green].”

LeBron Would Likely Co-Sign on a Draymond Trade

After years of squaring off as rivals in the NBA finals, Green and LeBron James appear to be on good terms. Green joined the Klutch Sports agency in 2019 and has been spotted hanging out with James during the offseason.

“Do s*** that nobody else does because he’s who nobody else is,” Green replied to James’ August 23 Instagram post. “Grammar and all… insert y’all hate below 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 we winning and ain’t nobody having more fun 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

With James signing a two-year contract extension, Green could be the third star the Lakers have been looking to pair with King James and Anthony Davis. The question is whether the Lakers have enough trade pieces to acquire Green. Golden State is unlikely to be eager to trade Green to another Western Conference contender, if they end up exploring blockbuster deals at all.