Warriors’ Draymond Green Issues Strong Statement on Lakers

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green believes the Los Angeles Lakers are a “serious” threat in the Western Conference.

On the March 24 episode of his podcast with Tristan Thompson, Green implied that teams should be scared of the Lakers.

“People can say what they want, talking heads can talk, they are a serious threat in the West right now,” Green said. “Talk about the record all you want. They’ve just got to get in. They get in, they’re a serious threat in the West.”

The Lakers improved to 37-37 after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 24. They are in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, which is incredible considering they began the season 2-10.

Since trading Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are 12-7. D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley have been great additions to the team, as each player has helped Los Angeles climb up in the standings.

Draymond Green Hopes the Lakers Don’t Sign Tristan Thompson

Green hopes the Lakers don’t sign Thompson, who worked out with the purple and gold. Green knows what Thompson brings to the table.

“I know what you bring to a team,” Green told Thompson. “I personally think this Lakers team is very good. … So no disrespect my brother, but I personally hope they leave you at home because I know what you bring to the table. I know how you help a team.”

Thompson has career averages of 9.0 points and 8.4 rebounds with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls. He played with LeBron James on the Cavaliers from 2014-15 to 2017-18.

Tristan Thompson Talks About His Lakers Workout

Thompson told Green that he had a tremendous workout session with the Lakers, who need a big man since Mo Bamba is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained left ankle.

“When I came to the Lakers workout, I wanted to make sure I was in better shape than I’ve ever been,” Thompson said. “And I made sure I had my shirt off on purpose. I had my shirt off the whole workout. … So when it came to that Lakers workout, I made sure I was in great shape. Dunking the ball, windmilling. I was doing stuff where Bron was telling like, ‘Man Double T, I ain’t see this since Cleveland.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah cuz I’m ready. Like f***ing ready bro. Like I’m ready. Like I’m ready to make this happen. I’m ready to help you guys make this push.’ And I feel like what I can bring to the table to help that team is an area that I think they don’t have right now.”

The Lakers have eight games remaining in the regular season, beginning on March 26 against the Bulls. Los Angeles’ final three games of the season take place on April 5, April 7 and April 9 and there’s a chance James could play in those games. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP is making satisfactory progress in his recovery from the right foot tendon injury he suffered on February 26 against the Dallas Mavericks.