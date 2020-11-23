Dwight Howard Has Strong Words for Lakers After 76ers Signing

The temptation for the Los Angeles Lakers to simply run things back after their championship season was likely very strong. However, they decided to go in the opposite direction. The team that will hit the floor when this upcoming season starts is going to look very different.

The first guy to walk in free agency was Dwight Howard. It looked like he was planning on sticking around but ended up landing with the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite that fact, he doesn’t appear to hold any ill will with his now-former team.

He sent a very heartfelt message to the Lakers organization and the fan base shortly after he decided to change teams.

The first time Howard decided to leave Los Angeles, he became public enemy number one. He did a lot to repair his image in the city this past season. While it’s a bummer for many that he’s not returning, he definitely played an important role in the Lakers’ recent championship run and he deserves a lot of credit for that fact.

Lakers Not Worried About Losing Howard

It did appear that the Lakers were wanting to bring Howard back. However, a miscommunication appears to be the culprit. Regardless, the team doesn’t seem too worried about losing Howard, according to Mark Medina of USA Today:

Pelinka chose a younger and more dependable scorer [Schroder] over an inconsistent shooter [Green] and an unpredictable No. 28 pick. He did not fret over losing Dwight Howard since his hopes for a larger role contradicted the team’s plans to use him only when the matchups called for it. Nor did Pelinka fret over losing a wing defender [Avery Bradley] since the Lakers won an NBA title just fine without him, partly because of Caldwell-Pope’s presence.

Not too long after Howard signed with the 76ers, the Lakers started to go after Marc Gasol. They had to trade JaVale McGee in the process but Gasol should be an upgrade at center. If he can stay healthy, he’s a much superior offense player than McGee or Howard. The team will miss Howard’s defense and swagger but they’ll make it up for it with elite scoring output.

Lakers Set to Be Slightly Smaller

One of the more interesting things that the Lakers appear to be doing this offseason is the fact that they’re getting smaller. Howard and McGee were the two tallest players who were in the rotation and they’re both gone. Gasol is a big man at 6’11 but it remains to be seen who their backup center will be.

Montrezl Harrell has played some center in his career but he’s only 6’8. Anthony Davis could spend some time at center but everybody knows that’s not his preferred position. Even with Howard and McGee gone, the Lakers do have good size. However, they could be interested in bringing in another true center. DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent and could want to get another chance to play with the team. If not, they could go after a smaller name.

