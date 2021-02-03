LeBron James continues to produce at an MVP-level in his 18th NBA season, defying what many thought possible for the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Someone who has been particularly impressed is James’ good friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade. He joined the No Chill with Gilbert Arenas podcast to share some thoughts on James’ progression as a player.

“Now I watch his game and I say, ‘Does he have a weakness in his game?’ It starts from the rim all the way back to half court. He can do everything. Let’s take it all the way back from the rebound. He does everything now. He’s shooting in the high 40s now and his range is out to the logo. You know midrange, he can post you up, face you up. Still going to dunk on you. His ability to see the floor is so much better now because he’s seen every coverage.”

Then he dropped a statement that should have the rest of the NBA shaking in their boots.

“I feel like this is the best LeBron I’ve ever seen,” Wade said.

VideoVideo related to dwyane wade delivers strong comments on lebron james 2021-02-03T02:19:50-05:00

LeBron James Always Evolving His Game

James, now 36 years old, is still finding new parts of his game to refine, which he talked about during a recent return to Cleveland, where he spent 11 seasons of his career.

“You have to change with the times, I guess. You have to continue to evolve,” James told reporters after hitting a season-high 7 3-pointers. “For me, never putting a cap on my ceiling. I just want to always continue to get better and do things out on the floor that maybe hasn’t been done in other people’s careers.”

LeBron on how he adapts & changes his game:"You have to change w/ the times I guess. You have to continue to evolve. When I came into the league it was literally a big man's league. … It was a big body, big man game. As the league evolves, you have to be able to evolve w/ it." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 28, 2021

James is leading the Lakers in 3-points shots attempted (6.8) and made (2.8) per game. His 40.9% from beyond the arc this season is the best of his career.

LeBron James Draws Praise From Foes

Brad Stevens: LeBron Would Win More NBA MVPs if Voters Weren't BoredBrad Stevens marveled at LeBron James' year-in, year-out performance and thinks he should have won more MVPs. He praised LeBron's mind, ability to predict plays and the dominance he has displayed against the Celtics and the entire league late into his career with the Lakers. "He would be a multiple time more MVP award winner… 2021-01-30T00:28:33Z

Wade is not the only one that has had high praise for James’ longevity. Celtics coach Brad Stevens had mighty praise for James before a showcase matchup over the weekend.

“The bottom line is if anything, LeBron has continued to improve,” Stevens told reporters, per Boston.com. “You see it in so many different areas and so many different ways. I thought he was fantastic in the bubble. And I think he’s picked right up off of that. There’s not many guys who can play like that, this well, this late, but there weren’t many guys like him before he got to this point.”

Celtics guard Kemba Walker also had plenty of nice things to say about James.

“Man, LeBron is a different breed. He’s just incredible,” Walker said, via NESN. “Always so much pressure on that man and he always comes through regardless of what’s said about him. Like I said he’s really just an inspiring person in our world. He’s someone that everyone looks up to, wishes to be like. He’s a special talent.”

James is currently the frontrunner for the MVP this season, although there’s a long way to go. He comes in at +350, per Odds Shark, just ahead of Kevin Durant (+500) and Joel Embiid (+550).

READ NEXT: Magic Starter Linked to Lakers as Potential Trade Fit