Fans Plead With Lakers to Swing Blockbuster Trade Involving Anthony Davis

After dropping yet another game, the Los Angeles Lakers are back in the rumor mill, with fans worldwide praying for Rob Pelinka and the front office to make some changes to the current roster.

According to Twitter user @NetsFrequent, there is a deal that makes sense between the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets that could potentially revamp their roster enough to see them shoot back up the Western Conference standings.

The trade looks like this:

Lakers Get: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and Patty Mills

Nets Get: Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook

For the Lakers, the best part about this trade is that they keep their future draft picks while also getting a defensive stopper in Ben Simmons and an All-Star guard in Kyrie Irving. However, Simmons is less of an off-ball threat than Westbrook, so some of the team’s biggest issues would continue to rear their head, regardless of if this trade was made.

Lakers ‘Not Focused’ on Irving

According to a November 7 article by The Athletic’s Sam Amick, it would appear the Lakers hold little-to-no interest in acquiring Irving, either now, or in the summer when he becomes a free agent.

Sources say the Lakers have significant concerns about the prospect of adding Irving at any price and have not been focused on that scenario all season long. It’s quite clear that Laker Land is a highly unlikely, if not impossible, landing spot,” Amick wrote.

The Lakers have ‘significant concerns’ about the prospect of adding Kyrie Irving at any price, per @sam_amick “It’s quite clear that Laker Land is a highly unlikely, if not impossible, landing spot.” (Via https://t.co/ZsA9RlhfQV) pic.twitter.com/LhKpxOyg30 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 7, 2022

If the Lakers are genuinely serious about giving LeBron James the contending team the final few years of his career deserve, then they will likely stay away from a deal that would see them land both Simmons and Irving – both for the on-court fit issues, and the off-court drama and baggage that both of them bring to the table.

Of course, there is always a chance the Lakers and Nets enter into trade discussions that are centered around Davis, and perhaps they can come to an agreement that does see both teams improve their roster, but judging by what we saw from these teams over the summer, those chances are slim-to-none.

Chicago ‘Makes Sense’ For Davis

On November 7, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons reported that he had been hearing rumors that the Lakers would consider moving on from Anthony Davis if results failed to improve. According to a Western Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, the Chicago Bulls are the most logical trade partner for the Lakers.

“If they (the Lakers) were to make a deal, it would be to send him back to Chicago for another Klutch guy, Zach LaVine. Davis is from Chicago, he would like to play there. LaVine played at UCLA and has said he wants to play in L.A. I think that is the only deal that would sort of satisfy all parties. Because, look, the Lakers wanted AD to be the guy who took over the franchise after LeBron and it is obvious he is not the guy to do that. Maybe LaVine can be,” The executive said.

NBA executive envisions scenario in which Lakers trade Anthony Davis to Bulls for Zach LaVine: https://t.co/tpw4GQIlNy — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 21, 2022

Unfortunately, unless the Bulls were willing to part with Zach LaVine, it’s unlikely they have the assets to entice the Lakers to the negotiating table, however, the chance of bringing a homegrown superstar to town may be too big of an opportunity for the Bulls front-office to pass up.