Lakers Floated as Trade Destination for $215 Million Star

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t necessarily have to think about the offseason. However, with LeBron James’s limited time left, they have to take advantage while they can. One possible option is Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

In a March 15 story, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why the Lakers could be a trade destination for LaVine.

“It may seem like national outlets are obligated to pigeonhole the Los Angeles Lakers into every discussion like this, but there is some legitimate logic to LaVine landing there,” Bailey wrote. “LaVine is a Klutch client, the same agency that represents LeBron James.”

Bailey explained why LaVine may be worth the cost to the Lakers despite his red flags as a player.

“While LaVine’s injury history and contract make him a gamble for any team, the Lakers having a consistent 20-point-per-game scorer as LeBron ages into his 40s could take some pressure off him. LaVine’s outside shooting could pull some defensive attention away from Anthony Davis inside, too.”

LaVine has not played since January 18. He had season-ending foot surgery after struggling with the injury throughout the 2023-24 season. Having only made the playoffs once, he doesn’t have much of a case as a winning player. For that reason, he may not cost that much for the Lakers to acquire.

Bulls May Trade Zach LaVine in Offseason: Report

Since acquiring LaVine, the Bulls have not had much success as a team. They’ve only made the playoffs once, and they lost to the Bucks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Because they haven’t seen much progress, Chicago has looked into potentially trading LaVine. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported that not only did the Bulls come close to trading him, but may look into it again this coming offseason.

“The Bulls engaged in multiple trade conversations centered on LaVine dating to last offseason. When this season began poorly, both the Bulls and LaVine’s representation agreed to be open to trying to find LaVine a new home. But NBC Sports Chicago reported last month that LaVine never specifically asked to be traded.

“Nevertheless, the Bulls engaged with the Detroit Pistons leading up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline but gained little traction on moving LaVine. A source said the Bulls will look to trade LaVine again this offseason,” Johnson wrote in a March 9 story.

If the Lakers don’t make progress and want to make a splash, LaVine could be their guy.

LeBron James Approved of Potential Zach LaVine Trade

LeBron James has had interest in playing with LaVine in the past. The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Jovan Buha, and Anthony Slater reported that LaVine was among the players James wanted to play with.

“James was also in support of the Lakers trading for Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine — two Klutch Sports clients — in the weeks and months leading into the 2024 trade deadline, according to those sources,” they reported in a February 14 story.

James has a player option in 2024, so he may potentially hit free agency. If he stays with the Lakers, he may also plead for them to add a star like LaVine to get them back into contention.