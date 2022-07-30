Ex Fan-Favorite Teammate of LeBron James Joins Lakers Rival

Point guard is becoming somewhat of a dirty word for Los Angeles Lakers fans, following the seemingly never-ending Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving saga’s this summer.

What’s worse is, that the Lakers could still use a legitimate second-string guard, ideally one that can play alongside the team’s superstars, while also leading their second unit. Unfortunately, former LeBron James teammate and Cleveland Cavalier fan favorite Matthew Dellavedova has just been taken off the market, as the Sacramento Kings have confirmed his acquisition.

The Kings have officially signed Matthew Dellavedova. https://t.co/rMmmobnDim — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 29, 2022

While Dellavedova was probably never on the Lakers’ radar, he is a veteran guard that has proven capable of playing alongside superstar talent and comes with a built-in relationship with LeBron – meaning he could have been a solid second or third-string addition to the rotation

Throughout his career, the Australian point guard has averaged 5.5 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38.6% from the field and 36.4% from deep – the veteran guard has also participated in 447 regular-season games, 52 playoffs games, and boasts an NBA championship ring from 2016.

LeBron is Happy in Los Angeles

In recent months, concerns have begun to surface about LeBron James’ long-term future with the Lakers, given their less than stellar performances over the last two years. And with the superstar forward’s contract due to expire at the end of next season, most Lakers fans are beginning to get a little worried about how the front office approach negotiations.

In his July 29 Newsletter, long-time NBA scribe Marc Stein reported that LeBron and his family are happy in the City of Angels – something which will certainly play a part in his upcoming contract decision.

The week in NBA words (so far) … Decision time for LeBron James is just a few days away as he becomes eligible for a contract extension with the Lakers. Full coverage: https://t.co/bNvy3UP2oS A look at international free agency + some travel tales: https://t.co/XPzwRhn4TP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 30, 2022

“Sources briefed on the matter stress that James is extremely happy in Los Angeles despite the Lakers’ back-to-back rocky seasons. He and his family, by all accounts, have grown increasingly entrenched in Southern California since James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018,” Stein reported.

James, a four-time MVP and four-time NBA champion is entering his age-38 season, but given his exceptional production this past year, where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 52.4% shooting, there is still plenty of life left in the self-proclaimed ‘King’.

Westbrook Likely to Remain in Los Angeles

Despite Westbrook’s poor relationship with Laker fans, and what looks to be a deteriorating friendship with LeBron and Anthony Davis, it’s looking increasingly likely the veteran will remain with the Lakers for the final year of his deal.

Now, this isn’t because Westbrook has had a change of heart, but more so because Kyrie Irving appears to be content with seeing out the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, thus killing the Lakers chances of landing a star guard in return.

During a July 26 appearance on the Pat McAfee show, The Atheltic’s Shams Charania reported that Irving has ‘set his intent’ to remain on the East Coast for another season, before finding a new team as an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Are the Brooklyn Nets still trying to win ONE of these @ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/b67Zf1FbiI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 25, 2022

“Kyrie Irving opted in with the full intent of playing out next season as a Brooklyn Net. From everything that I’ve been told, in his mind, he’s playing next year in Brooklyn – with or without Kevin Durant. Irving opted in, there was an understanding that he was going to make the best decision for himself, and Durant will be making his decision as well. From everything I’ve been told, Kyrie Irving has made his intent, he wants to play out next season in Brooklyn and be an unrestricted free agent next summer,” Charania told McAfee on July 25.