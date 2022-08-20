Ex-Warriors Sharpshooter Floated as ‘Good Risk’ Target for Lakers

Now the Los Angeles Lakers have resolved LeBron James’ immediate future with the franchise, it’s time for them to turn their attention towards improving the rest of the roster – and that means adding a reliable sharpshooter off the bench.

Recently a Western Conference GM, who spoke to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, discussed some options veteran minimum options for the Lakers, noting how Mychal Mulder could be seen as a ‘good risk option’.

“Well, I don’t think they’re going the Wayne Ellington route again. But they can stick with finding a young guy who can maybe contribute as a shooter, who hasn’t gotten much of a chance yet. Mychal Mulder, when he has played, he can be a shooter. That was always his reputation but he has not gotten the chance. He’d be a good risk for a team that needs a guy like that,” The GM said.

If the Lakers are looking to. add a low-usage shooter with future upside, then Mulder could be a solid option, especially if they’re not expecting their new addition to play every game.

Lakers ‘Aggressively Pursuing Upgrades’

According to an August 18 newsletter from NBA scribe Marc Stein, the Lakers have made LeBron a promise that the front office will be aggressive in their pursuit of potential upgrades to their roster.

“L.A. has nonetheless pledged to James that it will indeed continue to aggressively pursue upgrades… League sources say, James, in fact, has been assured that the Lakers are willing to trade both of their available future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 if a trade that costs them both picks can realistically position the Lakers to return to contender status,” Stein wrote.

Of course, the trade that Stein is alluding to in his piece is a potential deal with the Brooklyn Nets for superstar guard Kyrie Irving – a trade that would also see Russell Westbrook heading in the opposite direction. Unfortunately, the Lakers might have to add additional assets to their current trade offer if they truly believe Irving is the missing piece to a new championship rotation.

Brooklyn Reject Latest Irving Discussions

Part of the reason the Lakers will need to add additional assets to their trade offer for Irving is that the Nets are insistent on remaining competitive – which means adding future picks does little to entice them to the negotiating table.

“Sources confirm that they would be willing to surrender both firsts in tandem with Westbrook’s $47.1 million expiring contract to acquire Irving (although it’s unclear if the picks would be unprotected or protected). I’m told, however, that the Nets have steadfastly rejected that pitch…The Nets’ current stance, sources say, is that they are unwilling to send out Irving in a trade if the deal solely brings back future assets. They apparently want win-now talent in return to part with Irving, despite all of the turmoil that has engulfed the Nets for months,” Stein wrote in his August 18 report.

It will be interesting to see if Los Angeles continues pursuing Irving, or if they turn their attention to other stars that may be available across the league – or, the Lakers could choose to improve their depth this year before attempting to entice Irving during free agency next summer. One thing is for sure though, LeBron signing his contract extension has increased the pressure on the front office.