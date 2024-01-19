Recent ‘Framework’ of Potential Lakers Trade for Hawks’ Dejounte Murray Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are remaining patient ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which is on February 8 this season.

But they have tried to make a move, specifically with the Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray.

“The Lakers and Hawks have discussed potential frameworks of a deal, including a version late last week that centered on [D’Angelo] Russell, [Jalen] Hood-Schifino, the 2029 first-round pick and additional draft compensation,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote on January 19. “Talks have since stalled, but are expected to pick back up closer to the deadline.”

This is in line with previous reporting from ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski on January 12 that the two sides had “exchanged ideas” on a trade. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote about a potential pathway to a deal between the two sides in a report from January 11.

But it would have to include the Lakers sending Austin Reaves.

The Lakers have stood firm against including Reaves in any trades. They even rejected the Hawks’ request for the third-year guard.

Lakers Rejected Hawks’ Trade Request for Austin Reaves

“The Lakers have been arguably the team most linked to Murray due to his representation at Klutch Sports, the agency for various Lakers on the current team,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto wrote on January 18. “The Hawks coveted Lakers guard Austin Reaves in trade talks surrounding Murray but were denied by Los Angeles, league sources said.”

Reaves inked a four-year, $53.8 million contract this past offseason.

He began the season as the starting shooting guard. But he lost his spot amid his and the team’s struggles earlier in the season. The Lakers have gone 4-4 since Reaves’ return to the starting lineup.

Reaves is averaging 15.4 points on 69.5% true shooting with 6.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds in that span. He is also shooting 60% from downtown over the last four games.

A trade with the Hawks could hinge on the Lakers’ willingness to include Reaves.

Lakers’ Players’ Trade Value Down

“The Lakers have two attractive assets to other teams: Reaves and one of their movable first-round picks,” Buha wrote, noting the four first-round pick swaps and four second-round picks at the Lakers’ disposal. “Almost any trade discussion starts with a team asking for Reaves and a first-round pick, according to team sources.

“[Max] Christie is another popular request, but his impending restricted free-agency status makes him a trickier acquisition for some teams.”

Buha also notes that teams could view Hood-Schifino as an additional first-round pick.

Hood-Schifino was the No. 17 overall pick, which Scotto noted was significant given the Hawks passed on the former Indiana standout in favor of fellow guard Kobe Bufkin with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 draft. But that’s not the only issue for the Lakers.

“Russell, [Rui] Hachimura and [Gabe] Vincent are generally viewed as neutral-to-negative assets, depending on the team,” Buha wrote.

Without a willingness to include Reaves in a trade, the Lakers could look into lesser deals.

Buha previously reported that the Lakers could continue to hold off until closer to the trade deadline. He added they could eye bottom-tier teams. With just six teams more than two games out of at least a spot in the Play-In Tournament, though, that wait could take until the deadline.