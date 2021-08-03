Lakers Could Pull off Surprising Move in Free Agency, Says Insider

When the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off their surprising trade for Russell Westbrook, it appeared to seal Dennis Schroder’s fate with the franchise. Not everyone is convinced that Schroder is going to land the lucrative deal in free agency that many have projected. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggested Schroder could end up re-signing with the Lakers on a one-year deal then re-enter free agency in 2022.

“Schroder is going to have to sit there and wait for things to develop to see where things go and where is Schroder’s home going to be?” Windhorst noted on The Hoop Collective podcast. “Is Schroder’s home going to be maybe in Chicago with Billy Donovan where he played with him in Oklahoma City? Is Schroder’s home going to be in Toronto and that’s what brings me to this. …I don’t want to jump too far ahead in the conversation, but there’s always a possibility if he doesn’t get what he likes he could just take a one-year deal with the Lakers.”

Windhorst’s comments came days before free agency started but things could be playing out in the Lakers’ favor. The Bulls agreed to terms with Lonzo Ball, while the Knicks have a verbal agreement in place with Evan Fournier. There is still time remaining for Schroder to find a big payday but his options are starting to dry up in free agency.

The Lakers Could Explore Re-Signing Schroder to Potentially Trade Him

Windhorst also noted the Lakers could re-sign Schroder to use as a potential trade chip. The Lakers have Schroder’s Bird Rights which allows the team to go over the cap to re-sign the guard. The challenge is it would leave the Lakers with a hefty luxury tax bill next season. There is also the reality that Schroder is an unrestricted free agent and is unlikely to want to return to Los Angeles as a sixth man with Westbrook now on the roster.

“Well, I’ll tell you one thing, if you can sign him to a contract you can trade later, you’ll do it.” Windhorst added.

Under this scenario, the Lakers would have to be the highest bidder, even if it is for one season. While it all may be feasible, chances remain remote that Schroder is wearing a Lakers uniform next season given the Westbrook trade.

Schroder Is Seeking More Than $20 Million Annually: Report

Windhorst reported in March that Schroder turned down the Lakers’ contract extension offer of four-year, $84 million, the maximum the team could put on the table at the time. The question is whether Schroder will find a similar deal in free agency. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Schroder is expecting a new contract averaging “north of $20 million” annually.

“Free agency was also potentially a lot costlier and more restrictive, as they’d first have to keep their own free agents, Schroder, Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker,” Shelburne explained. “Sources indicate Schroder is looking for a contract north of $20 million per season, Caruso is expected to field multiple offers at or above the full mid-level exception of $9.5 million per season, as could Horton-Tucker, a restricted free agent.”

Shelburne noted that the Lakers were disappointed with Schroder’s lack of playmaking to close the season. This prompted the front office to explore trade opportunities which ultimately led to the Lakers landing Westbrook on draft night.

“Rajon Rondo had elevated his game in the playoffs and provided that skill in several key games in 2020,” Shelbourne detailed. “They’d hoped Dennis Schroder could do the same, especially if there was an injury to James or Davis. But he struggled in the playoffs, and glaringly so after Davis’ groin injury. So the team’s primary focus in the offseason was to add an elite playmaker, sources said.”