Gilbert Arenas Reveals Incredible Kobe Bryant Trash-Talk Stories in Recent Interview

When it comes to trash-talking in the NBA, you hear a number of names mentioned every time a former player talks about the best trash-talkers. Some will go Larry Bird, who Michael Jordan named as the best. However, Jordan is also mentioned among the league’s all-time trash-talking greats and even forced a player into early retirement with his words. As a point guard, Gary Payton has become synonymous with his trash talking of opponents.

Each notorious trash-talker has different stories and legends that go along with it when being named. One of the players that stands out is Kobe Bryant. Bryant went other directions in what he would say to opponents. He’d make snake sounds, he’d call stars out for not playing defense, and in a recent interview with Gilbert Arenas, Arenas told Orlando Magic guard RJ Hampton that Kobe’s trash-talk was at another level and referred it to being “intelligent trash talk.”

Gilbert Arenas Tells Kobe Bryant Trash Talk Stories

In an interview on Orlando Magic guards RJ Hampton, Arenas was asked about his head-to-head battles with Los Angeles Lakers and NBA Legend Kobe Bryant. In the interview on Hampton’s ‘The Young Person Basketball Podcast’, Arenas shared some of the discourse the two had on the court, including Bryant calling Arenas out for not matching up against him defensively.

“He wasn’t my matchup because I was the one. So I didn’t really have to guard him. Which was the running joke for me because he’d always say, ‘So, you’re just going to play one-sided? You’re just going to be a one-sided player?’ Yeah, pretty much! Pretty much, yeah yeah!'” Arenas told RJ Hampton.

Arenas, knowing it was best for him to guard the opposing teams point guards despite Kobe’s trash talk saying he doesn’t respect Arenas for not bringing it on both sides of the floor.

“‘I can’t respect a man who won’t…’ and I’d be like, ‘Listen, Kobe i’m not dumb. Unless you’re going to make this a dribbling outside and trying to get to me. But you’re going to put me in the post and give me those little elbows and do all that’ and no! Why would I try to do all that? Why would I try to lose a game trying to feed your ego. Like if you want to guard me, good luck, but I already know that I can’t guard you in this post. But that’s how he was “Oh, so you’re just going to play one-sided? Is that what kind of player you are? Just a one-sided player? How can you be great if you only want to play one side of the basketball?” Arenas said.

Arenas went onto tell of the random sounds and snakelike hisses he would make and tricks he would do to make defenders clamp up on him and how he teamed it with trash talk that caused opponents to question themselves.

“It was trash, but it was intelligent trash. Like it was an intelligent trash, and he’d make you always second guess what you’re doing.” Arenas said. “It was just random stuff like, ‘Oh, how many fouls you got? I think you’ve got two, and here comes your third’. It was just one of those things where when you played him you’re playing a mental war,” Arenas continued.

