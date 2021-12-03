All-Star Guard & Defensive Specialist Named Buyout Candidates for Lakers

With the Los Angeles Lakers starting the season with a mediocre 12-11 record, it’s clear that there are some issues on the roster. One issue facing the team is shooting. They are shooting 34.8% from three as a team, which is 13th in the NBA. Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis are two of the worst 3-point shooters in the league right now so it’s going to be difficult for the Lakers to solve their shooting issue.

It will also be difficult for the team to add pieces in a trade. That could lead them to scour the buyout market later in the season. The buyout market hasn’t always been the best place to find impactful talent but there could be some solid names who become available. CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn believes that former All-Star guard and current Toronto Raptor Goran Dragic could be a fit with the team if bought out.

“Dallas is almost certainly landing him if he gets bought out considering his friendship with Luka Doncic, but if the Lakers have to give up multiple bench ball-handlers in a trade, Dragic could help replenish their supply if he’s interested,” Quinn wrote.

Dragic isn’t an elite shooter as he’s only averaged 36.4% from beyond the arc in his career. However, he’d be a solid option as a backup point guard to Westbrook and would provide some offensive ability.

Another issue facing the Lakers is that they aren’t very good on defense. They have the 16th rated defense this season after finishing as the league’s best defense last season. The team’s defensive personnel just isn’t as good this season. Quinn sees Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris as a promising fit.

“Was once one of the NBA’s better 3-and-D players. The 3 regressed long ago and his defense is starting to as well, but he’s only 27, so he might be able to turn things around in the right setting,” Quinn wrote.

Harris hasn’t averaged more than 36.4% from three since the 2017-2018 season. If he could still sink threes, he’d be a great fit in Los Angeles. He can still bring them some defense and has been a productive 3-point shooter in the past. If available, Harris could be the type of player for the Lakers to take a shot on.

Lakers Just Need to Get Healthy

Considering their lack of tradeable assets and financial flexibility, the Lakers may just need to rely on what they have this season. Luckily, reinforcements will be on the way eventually. The team has yet to have Trevor Ariza or Kendrick Nunn for a game this season. When signed in the offseason, it was expected that both would have big roles on the team.

Both are capable defenders who can occasionally hit a three. When the Lakers get both of them back, that should give them a boost. Barring a miracle, there’s no savior coming to Los Angeles. The hope has to be that the team gets healthy and the pieces they have to start playing better together as the season goes on.

