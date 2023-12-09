Lakers’ Darvin Ham Backs Bold Claim About LeBron James: ‘No-Brainer’

Over the last two games, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is averaging 30.5 points on 70.7% true shooting. The Lakers won both contests. But it was James’ 30-point effort in under 20 minutes in their most recent win, a 44-point blowout of the New Orleans Pelicans on December 6, that drew lofty praise from Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.

Ham was asked if James should be in consideration for MVP this season.

“Without question,” Ham said via NBA.com. “Without question. The way he impacts winning, what he’s doing at this stage of his career. Without question. That’s a no-brainer.”

James, 38, would be the oldest player to win the award, besting Hall of Famer Karl Malone who won it at 35 years old. Malone averaged 23.8 points on 57.7% true shooting with 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals for the Utah Jazz that season.

The first player in NBA history to have 30+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ rebounds in under 23 minutes: LeBron James

“You know me, I’m a simple guy, man. So I’ll stick to one word: extraordinary,” Ham said when asked to describe James. “Extraordinary, otherworldly. … One of one. That’s a phrase, that’s not a word. But he’s the ultimate tone-setter, man. … It’s a huge huge blessing to have that working in your favor and to be on the same side as that.”

“You saw LeBron on full display,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said via his team.

James finished the win over New Orleans with eight assists and five rebounds and was 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

LeBron James Standing Toe-to-Toe With Father Time

In his 21st season, James is averaging 25.0 points on 64.6% true shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. The four-time MVP, James, is the oldest player in league history to average at least 25 points on 64% shooting or better in a single season, per Stathead.

He would be just the seventh of those 35 players to win the MVP.

"I'm trying to give him one loss." LeBron James on his battle with Father Time

It would be his second time doing so. James also brought home the award in 2012-13 while still a member of the Miami Heat.

James would join Denver Nuggets star and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic as the only players to win the award with such a stat line more than once. His last MVP was that 2012-13 season that culminated in a Heat championship.

LeBron James ‘Just What In-Season Tournament Needed’

“James is the ambassador remaining, in a tournament nobody was totally sure the players would fully invest in,” wrote Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports on December 8. “However, LeBron bought in. … And with that, he brought everyone along for the ride — the Lakers, the NBA and the public.”

"LeBron was my favorite player growing up … to be able to compete against him in the championship is kind of like a story." Tyrese Haliburton on playing LeBron and the Lakers in the In-Season Tournament championship

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard said it was “pretty cool” to be a part of the tournament. He called the spectacle “special” via Bally Sports Milwaukee.

Teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo said the tournament “gives meaning to the game”.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant said that things were “set up” for the Lakers to win. He cited their size, proximity, and fanbase as reasons why. If the Lakers are going to take down the Indiana Pacers, it’s likely going to take another stellar performance from James. It is fair to wonder, though, how long he can hold up if he has to go back to heavy minutes.