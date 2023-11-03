Lakers Provide Ominous Injury Update on PG Gabe Vincent

The Los Angeles Lakers poached one of the more sought-after free agents of this past summer, Gabe Vincent. They signed the fifth-year veteran to a three-year, $33 million contract. But, after appearing in just three of the Lakers’ preseason games, Vincent missed the win over the Los Angeles Clippers with a knee injury.

It appears Vincent will miss an indeterminate amount of time.

“The Lakers say that Gabe Vincent will be out the next two weeks with his left knee effusion,” ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin posted on X on November 2. After two weeks he’ll be re-evaluated and return to play options will be assessed at that time.”

Vincent, 27, has been inefficient to start the season. He is averaging 6.0 points on 39.3% shooting overall and is 1-for-14 from beyond the arc with 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 rebounds.

The former undrafted free agent, Vincent, made waves last postseason with the Miami Heat. He averaged 12.7 points and, more significantly, shot 37.8% from long distance. But his start is more in line with the end of that postseason run to the NBA Finals and even what he did during the regular season.

Vincent averaged 9.0 points and shot 33.4% from deep during the year.

In the last three games of the Finals, however, Vincent was 1-for-14 from three-point range. He did shoot 37.5% in the preseason, though. So there is hope for him to rebound once he can return to the court.

Gabe Vincent Joins Jarred Vanderbilt on Lakers Injury Report

L.A. has still not had its full complement of options this season. Jarred Vanderbilt has not played since his lone appearance in the preseason as he recovers from a heel injury.

He has since returned to the practice court and is ramping up his return, per McMenamin.

Jarred Vanderbilt was back on the practice court doing skill work with Phil Handy pic.twitter.com/cVrVD7uQFN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 28, 2023

The Lakers acquired Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline last season. They extended him this offseason with a four-year, $48 million contract, and head coach Darvin Ham has suggested that his absence had some impact on the starting lineup that has seen Taurean Priince man the fifth spot in four of five games.

Jarred Vanderbilt, D’Angelo Russell Defend Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish drew the start in Prince’s place in the overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers on November 1. While he didn’t shoot the ball particularly well – just 2-for-7 from the floor – he did stuff the stat sheet with eight points, four assists, four rebounds, three steals, and one block in his more than 36 minutes on the court.

Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell took to social media to show their appreciation for the oft-maligned Reddish.

Reddish, 24, is in his fifth season out of Duke. A former No. 10 overall draft selection of the Atlanta Hawks, he has already spent time with four franchises in his short NBA career, including the New York Knicks.

He signed a two-year, $4.6 million contract with L.A. in free agency.

Nothing is guaranteed, and the Lakers have a plethora of options at their disposal, something Ham praised during the offseason. But the things Reddish did in the win over the Clippers are the same traits that made him an intriguing prospect coming out of college, even drawing praise from Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

The Lakers next take the floor on the road versus Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on November 4.