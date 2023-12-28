Insider Details Lakers’ Potential ‘Interest’ in Trade for $91 Million Duo

The Los Angeles Lakers could due for a shakeup.

Their season has been so inconsistent that, less than halfway in, and they have already made multiple changes to the starting lineup beyond what injuries have dictated. The injuries have only added another layer of concern.

Their biggest question may be just how big of a move to make, and there is a case to be made for another smaller deal such as those they made at last season’s deadline.

“Maybe you … go for Royce O’Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha said on the “Hoops Tonight” podcast on December 26. “Those are two guys the Lakers have had interest in dating back to last offseason and even last trade deadline. So I know that those are two guys that they would have interest in bringing in.”

Finney-Smith, 30, is averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 44.8% on 5.5 threes per game, both of which are career-high marks.

The Nets acquired Finney-Smith from the Dallas Mavericks for Kyrie Irving at last season’s deadline. He is in the second year of a four-year, $55.5 million contract that has a $15.4 million player option in the finals season.

Brooklyn acquired O’Neale in a trade ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, sending a first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for the swingman.

O’Neale is averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists this season. He is shooting better from deep (39.3%) than he is overall entering December 27. O’Neale is in the final year of a four-year, $36 million contract.

“I think finding at least one of those [3-and-D] guys, if not a couple, if possible … would still be an overall upgrade to the rotation if you could bring both of those guys in,” Buha continued.

The issue the Lakers could run into is the Nets’ rumored asking price.

Rival Execs Speculate on Nets’ Asking Price for Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O’Neale

“Rival executives expect the Nets to continue to have a high asking price worth the equivalent of two first-round picks if they trade him with the hope that the asking price will drop closer to the trade deadline,” wrote Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on November 29.

“A few executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Brooklyn would want a protected first-round pick for O’Neale, an upcoming unrestricted free agent.”

At 15-15 on the season, the Nets could choose to hold on to both, in hopes of making a playoff push down the stretch or battling through the Play-In Tournament as they are currently on pace to do.

The Lakers are limited in draft capital. Perhaps they can compensate with talent.

Adding Finney-Smith and O’Neale — whose contracts are worth a combined $91 million in total and $23.4 million this season — could help the Lakers shave about $2.8 million in actual salary from the ledger this year.

Proposed Trade Cashes In on Lakers’ Interest in Nets Duo

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell has been a staple of trade rumors since re-signing on a two-year, $36 million contract. His recent removal from the starting lineup would also make him seem like a fairly obvious inclusion.

He would also be a re-tread for Brooklyn. Russell spent two seasons with the Nets from 2017-18 through the 2018-19 season.

Perhaps Rui Hachimura and (so far) failed free-agent pickup Gabe Vincent are enough with picks.

Lakers get:

– Dorian Finney-Smith

– Royce O’Neale

Nets get:

– Rui Hachimura

– Gabe Vincent

– 2030 first-round pick

Swapping out Hachimura for Finney-Smith or O’Neale trades size and strength for three-point shooting. The Lakers acquired Hachimura from the Washington Wizards before the deadline last season.

He re-signed on a three-year, $51 million contract in free agency this past offseason.

The Lakers signed Vincent to a three-year, $33 million contract this past summer, too. He has missed all but five games this season. Moving on so soon could be risky.