Insider: Lakers, Western Conference Rival Both ‘Monitoring’ Disgruntled All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers’ interest in Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is “real,” per Jovan Buha of The Athletic on November 28.

We now have further confirmation of their interest – and at least one known competitor – in the ongoing trade saga involving the two-time All-Star.

“Teams are interested in LaVine. You have, we think the Lakers have been in there. Sacramento has been in there,” said Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report on December 18. “Those are two teams that we probably officially identify as teams that are monitoring the Chicago Bulls and seeing what they want to do.”

Chicago has won six of its last nine games.

That mark has come with LaVine sidelined with a foot injury, though. And the trade rumors surrounding him got a boost from his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.

“In the event the Bulls decide they would like to go a different direction with the team, and it involves Zach, then I’m sure we’ll have conversations to get clarity on what’s best for both sides,” Paul said, per Sam Amick of The Athletic on December 18. “Until then, the goal is to get healthy and return ready to go.”

“The Bulls are willing to make a move,” Haynes said. “The willingness is there. But they don’t want to get killed in a deal moving LaVine out. So It’s gonna be tough.”

Key Dates to Monitor

December 15 was the first key date to keep an eye on, with players across the NBA becoming trade-eligible, including Lakers players D’Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent. The next date is January 15.

That is when Rui Hachimura and, perhaps more importantly, Austin Reaves become trade-eligible.

“You look at the Lakers, I think any deal involving the Lakers is going to have to include Austin Reaves,” Haynes said. “But, from what I’m told, the Lakers are not interested at all in moving Austin Reaves. So this is something that’s going to be tough and possibly go down to the wire.”

That is consistent with previous reporting from Buha.

But that’s what it could take if the Lakers want to bring on LaVine.

“I expect [the Lakers] to express interest in Zach LaVine,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania said on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” on November 28. “The Bulls, I’m sure, would covet Austin Reaves in any potential Zach LaVine trade, as any team would.”

The most important date is the trade deadline which falls on February 8.

Mutual Interest Between Zach LaVine & Lakers, Kings

Adding to the possibility the Lakers need to consider including Reaves, the interest between the Kings and LaVine is mutual.

“For all the public focus on the prospect of … LaVine with the Lakers, the overlooked part is that … De’Aaron Fox is a major priority for Klutch Sports these days as well,” Amick wrote. “Per league sources, LaVine would be very amenable to a Sacramento move that would make him Fox’s backcourt mate.”

The Kings signed LaVine to an offer sheet in 2018.

Chicago matched the offer. And LaVine re-signed with the Bulls in 2022 as an unrestricted free agent. He did not visit any other teams. The Bulls were the only team capable of giving him the five-year, $215 million contract he received, though, perhaps making the decision simple.

Will the Lakers or the Kings be the team that finally steps up with an offer that gets the Bulls to part with the high-flying guard?