Insider Sheds New Light on Lakers’ Trade Plans for $51 Million Reserve

As the NBA trade deadline draws closer, the Los Angeles Lakers’ plans are becoming clearer.

Guards D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves have been staples in trade rumors, with the Lakers not entertaining moving the latter to this point. Behind them has been Rui Hachimura, whom the Lakers picked up ahead of the trade deadline last season.

“The Lakers want to keep Reaves and Hachimura,” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus wrote on January 16.

Pincus’ intel comes amid the Lakers’ trade interest in Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray.

Hachimura, 25, is averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, shooting 49% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc this season. He re-signed with the Lakers on a three-year, $51 million contract this past offseason.

Rui Hachimura Appreciation pic.twitter.com/6Fpu06fgoO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 29, 2023

The No. 9 overall pick of the draft in 2019, Hachimura spent his first four NBA seasons with the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers acquired him in January 2022 for a package of draft picks and Kendrick Nunn.

Hachimura helped spark their Western Conference Finals and developed a strong bond with Lakers star LeBron James this past offseason, with the 21st-year star referring to his young teammate as his “understudy”.

Rui Hachimura ‘Playing With Confidence’ Despite Trade Rumors Surrounding Lakers

Hachimura has dealt with injuries throughout the season, including surgery for a broken nose and, most recently, a calf strain that sidelined him for five games.

He is averaging 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in two games since returning.

“He’s playing with confidence. Rui was a big part for us last year,” Anthony Davis told reporters after the Lakers’ win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 15. “We just want him to get back to you know being himself. Sometimes he goes out and overthinks a little bit. He wants to make the right play.”

“Just be yourself. Just don’t think and just play basketball, and uh he’s been doing that the last two games, shooting the ball and attacking the basket.”

Rui Hachimura Calls Out Lakers’ Energy

“I just got to bring the energy, especially the first quarter,” Hachimura told reporters on January 14. “We got to bring the energy to every team we play. They want to beat us. We’re the Lakers. So they’re going to come out with the good energy and all that, so we can’t lose through that.

“We’re always trying to catch up in the second quarter and all that. But it’s already late. So we just got to – I think – we just gotta match their energy from the first quarter.”

The Lakers rank 19th in first-quarter scoring, while also allowing the second-most points in the opening frame, per NBA.com.

Rui Hachimura breaks down the Lakers’ struggles in December and his aggressiveness on both ends of the ball. pic.twitter.com/Al79RFciSc — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 29, 2023

They have a plus-2.3 net efficiency differential with Hachimura on the floor this season, ranking in the 63rd percentile, per Cleaning The Glass. Their rating drops to minus-1.9 (39th percentile) without him this season.

Injuries have only further complicated things, with Davis and Head Coach Darvin Ham making note of their impact throughout the season.

They were missing Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent versus the Thunder.

Perhaps with continued improving health and a commitment to their latest starting lineup, the Lakers can complete their season turnaround. Otherwise, their stances on Hachimura – and Reaves – could be tested.