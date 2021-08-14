Isaiah Thomas Sends Strong Message to Lakers Amid Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams that have been linked to Isaiah Thomas and the free-agent point guard made it clear he sees a potential championship in the team’s future. During an interview on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby show, Thomas was asked to give his thoughts on the Lakers’ recent roster moves.

“I think they’re getting ready for that NBA championship run,” Thomas noted. “The guys that they got on their team, they’re playoff-ready. They’ve been in every situation possible. So, when it comes to the moment, nothing’s too big for them. So, a guy like Westbrook and LeBron, people are saying those guys are too old, they might not be able to mesh. Those are killers, bro. They gonna figure it out. If they get put in the right situation come playoff time, teams is gonna be scared to play them boys, for real.”

When asked about his future, Thomas explained he is in discussions with three to four teams. Thomas declined to specify which teams he has had talks with but admitted the Celtics are one of the interested franchises.

The Lakers Are Considering Signing Thomas: Report

Thomas’ comments come days after NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Lakers are considering a reunion with the point guard. The addition of Thomas would give the Lakers a deep rotation at the position with Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn already on the roster.

“The Los Angeles Lakers still have a few roster spots open and have weighed using one of them to sign former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, league sources say,” Stein detailed. “The addition of Thomas is far from assured, sources stressed, but the Lakers are looking for additional backcourt punch as well as wing depth as they decide how to supplement the 12 veteran players they have under contract.”

Thomas & James Appear to be on Good Terms

Thomas’ brief stint with LeBron James in Cleveland during the 2017-18 season did not lead to the best results. The Cavaliers ended up trading the point guard, but the Lakers are not concerned about Thomas’ relationship with James.

“Although the Lakers have already traded for Russell Westbrook, and then signed Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a locker room teeming with current and former All-Stars, sources say that the Lakers do not regard Thomas’ bumpy stint alongside James in Cleveland during the first half of the 2017-18 season as a deterrent,” Stein added. “The larger question is whether Thomas is the best candidate for an end-of-the-roster role.”

The two players appear to be on good terms as James reached out to Thomas after the guard went viral for dropping 81 points during a Seattle Pro-Am game.

“Yessir Killa!! Keep going my G!” James told Thomas on Twitter.

Thomas indicated that he is completely motivated to prove he is still an NBA guard. The Lakers free-agent target responded to James’ message with a tweet of his own.

“You already know KING!!! All love killa. This s*** don’t stop,” Thomas tweeted.