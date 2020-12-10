Boxer Calls out LeBron James: Let’s See Who the Real King Is

Jake Paul has a knockout of one former NBA star on his resume in Nate Robinson. Now the YouTuber turned boxer is seeking an even bigger matchup challenge — both literally and figuratively.

Paul called out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James this week, before turning his sights on many other high-profile athletes, from Rob Gronkowski to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“Let’s see who the real king of Ohio is?” Paul wrote, tagging James.

Let’s see who the real king of Ohio is? @KingJames — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

Paul was born in Cleveland, while James is famously from Akron, Ohio.

Paul might be riding high from his thrilling knockout victory against Robinson, but he would want no part of James, who comes in at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds.

Paul also called out Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Kanye West in other tweets, but has been adamant about fighting MMA star Conor McGregor.

You know what… since you dumb enough to run president you dumb enough to get knocked out … wtf u at??!! @kanyewest — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

“I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor,” he told ESPN. “Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I’m already one of the biggest prizefighters and there’s only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer.”

Logan Paul Booked Fight Against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The younger Paul brother might just be trolling for a new opponent, with his brother, Logan, scheduling a bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Some are thinking that Mayweather might be seeking some revenge for Robinson, who was knocked out decisively by the other Paul brother, becoming a meme on the internet for his poor performance. Mayweather penned a post backing Robinson, his friend.

“Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers. I will never kick my brother when he’s down. It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you,” Mayweather wrote. “We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort.”

Jake Paul Not First Fighter to Call Out LeBron James

James is a high-profile target for those looking to raise their profile with a call-out and Paul is not the first to do so. UFC fighter Colby Covington has been a loud critic of James and has also called him out for a scrap.

“I’d make [LeBron James] eat the canvas in half the amount of time,” Covington wrote. “Everyone knows current NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet.”

Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor. I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet. #TysonJones #Facts — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 30, 2020

In theoretical odds posted by SportsBetting.ag, Covington opened as a massive -2500 favorite.

After Covington claimed he would make LeBron "eat the canvas" if they met in the ring, odds have been released on the potential showdown. pic.twitter.com/nucOxWWPOD — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) December 1, 2020

Considering Covington has a 16-2 professional MMA record that makes sense, but it’s an even bigger longshot that James would step in the ring with him, or heck, even acknowledge who he is.

With a net worth of nearly a half-billion and growing, there’s no reason for James to step into the ring for a payday. He’s already considered one of the best athletes of all time, and fighting someone like Covington or Paul would be a low-point in his historic career.

READ NEXT: Analyst Rips Lakers Star LeBron James Over Championship Comments