Analyst Sends Message to Lakers Star LeBron James: ‘Play for the Minimum’

LeBron James has not closed the door on a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers but if he does head home to chase a title, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose thinks the Los Angeles Lakers star should take the minimum.

Rose sounded off on the possibility of James returning to Cleveland during Get Up on Wednesday, saying his clearest path to another title would come by putting money to the side and focusing only on a championship.

“If LeBron really wants to go win a championship, you know what he needs to do? Go to Cleveland and play for the minimum. Not force them to give up any of their young assets like [Darius] Garland and [Evan] Mobley, along with Jarrett Allen and [Collin] Sexton.”

James Would Tarnish Legacy With Minimum Deal

James revved up the speculation over All-Star Weekend with his comments about his former team.

“The door’s not closed on that,” James told The Athletic on Saturday when asked about a potential return to Cleveland. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

While things haven’t gone as planned for the Lakers, James is still playing at an MVP level, averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season.

James is under contract with the Lakers until after the 2022-23 season, so he can’t just bolt from LA. However, adding him to the current Cavaliers roster that’s filled with young stars would immediately make them a title favorite.

That being said, it’s unlikely James would ever play for the minimum. First, he can earn in excess of $40 million a year for his services, which is something even James — a billionaire — can’t scoff at. Secondly, his legacy would be tarnished forever if it looked like he was stacking the deck to chase titles.

James Want to Play With Son to Close Out Career

While a return to the Cavs is uncertain, James made it clear that the plan for the end of his career is to play with his son, Bronny, who will be draft-eligible in 2024.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

If Cleveland was somehow able to wrangle Bronny, that would make it easier for James to return to his original stomping grounds. However, there’s much uncertainty about how NBA-ready Bronny James will even be by 2024. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Bronny’s projected to go in the second round.

Having polled several executives, Bronny James probably projects to be a second-round pick at this point, though it’s too early to say with any certainty. A team could reach for the son to lure the father.

It’ll be interesting to see how the rest of James’ career unfolds, with things possibly coming to a head this summer with the Lakers, depending on how the rest of the LA’s disappointing season goes.