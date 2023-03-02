Lakers Among Favorites to Land Former MVP & 10-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites to land a future Hall of Famer.

According to the latest odds by Bovada, the Lakers have the sixth-best odds (+1600) to acquire Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden. The 10-time All-Star can become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he declines his 2023-24 player option worth $35.7 million.

Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract with the Sixers last offseason. He was born and raised in Los Angeles. The three-time scoring champion is averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 10.6 assists this season while shooting 44.9% from the field, 39.4% from beyond the arc and 86.7% from the free-throw line.

The 2017-18 MVP, Harden has a rapport with Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All three players have played in multiple All-Star games together. Harden and Davis were also teammates on the 2014 FIBA World Cup Team.

Former NFL Star Keyshawn Johnson Would like to See James Harden on the Lakers

On the February 27 episode of the “KJM” show on ESPN, former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson said Harden would fit on the Lakers next to James and Davis since he can shoot and pass at a high level. Most NBA execs expect Harden to decline his player option for next season, sources told Heavy Sports.

“Could Harden wind up looking out West where he’s from? Could that be an opportunity for him? I mean, he is a Southern California guy,” Johnson said. “Does he fit with a LeBron James? I mean, he could certainly run the offense. He’s certainly a shooter. What does LeBron always like to have around him? Shooters. So, I mean, I wouldn’t shy away from it. I’d rather have James Harden, me personally, than I would Kyrie (Irving).”

Johnson, who is a Lakers fan, believes Harden could look to leave the Sixers this summer if the team doesn’t go on a deep postseason run.

“If they don’t advance far in the playoffs, I would think that Doc’s (Doc Rivers) name will surface on being out there as potential firing,” Johnson said. “(Joel) Embiid probably be disappointed, maybe wanna get outta there and then you got James Harden who can walk. So, that’s why I bring up the Lakers, not just cuz I’m a Laker fan, I just know that they looking for a certain thing in LA and LeBron’s looking for a certain thing in LA and this thing might be a James Harden or a Kyrie Irving.”

James Harden Could Go Back to the Rockets

The Houston Rockets are widely expected to pursue Harden in July if the lefty becomes a free agent and Harden is serious about returning to the organization, according to a March 1 report from Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic. Harden appeared in 621 games with the Rockets before requesting a trade in 2020.

“Sources, who like all of the other sources in this story were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, have told The Athletic Houston is widely expected to pursue the 13-year veteran point guard if, as is expected, he declines his player option for the 2023-24 season,” Iko and Amick reported. “And even more surprisingly, sources with knowledge of Harden’s outlook say he’s as serious about a possible return now as he was when he left town.”

Harden, 33, has career averages of 24.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Sixers. According to Bovada, Houston has the best odds (-140) to land Harden.