Proposed Trade Sends James Harden to West Contender For Buy-Low Package

A proposed James Harden trade would give the Los Angeles Lakers another former MVP while sending the Philadelphia 76ers back a buy-low package of assets. Lake Show Life’s Jason Reed pitched the Lakers being able to land Harden using D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and two future second-rounders — while also adding the caveat that this would be a controversial deal to make.

“Daryl Morey has shown that he will stay patient and let a situation drag out if need be, so it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that the situation could drag on long enough for the Lakers to get involved,” Reed wrote. “Obviously, this would be a controversial trade for the purple and gold to make. Harden is one of the most polarizing players in the league and he has not been consistent at all in the playoffs. You would think that the Lakers would have learned a lesson from Westbrook.”

Still, though, Reed sees this as a deal that’s possible if the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis pressure the front office into pursuing it.

“NBA fans also know that teams will take big swings at superstar players if they think it will result in a championship,” Reed prefaced before saying, “If there is enough pressure from the superstars on the roster then the front office may have no other choice.”

James Harden Went Viral With Daryl Morey-Sixers Rant

Harden put the Sixers organization — and most notably, Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey — on blast in a viral rant claiming he’d never play for a franchise employing a “liar” like Morey.

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said during an Adidas media event in China. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on August 11, the 76ers planned to bring Harden back to training camp and for the start of the season, setting up an uncomfortable situation with the unhappy star.

“The Philadelphia 76ers have ended trade talks involving 10-time All-Star guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for the start of the season, setting up an uncomfortable situation with the unhappy star, sources told ESPN on Saturday. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the LA Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized, sources said.” Wojnarowski reported.

‘Not Sixers’ Fault’ James Harden Misread Market Value

CBS Sports’ Bill Reiter is not in the business of letting Harden off the hook in the slightest; blaming the Sixers star for misreading his own market value and taking it out on his employer.

“It’s not the Sixers fault that Harden misread his value on the market,” Reiter prefaced before saying, “That’s a stark irony here — the fact that it’s Philadelphia that values — or did – Harden as much or more than any other team in the league. Only three teams were willing to engage in serious talks with the Sixers about Harden, and none valued him as highly as Philly did.”

That makes it a Harden problem, not a Morey problem, Reiter writes.

“That’s a Harden problem, not a Morey problem,” Reiter wrote. “That’s about a former superstar thinking the rules should bend to his will — long after he’s lost his ability to make the game do so — not about some supposed lie.”