Insider Shares Injury Update on Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt is on track to return this season from his foot injury, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

“The latest I’d heard was he is progressing upward,” Buha said on Saturday, March 9, on his YouTube channel. “It sounds like he’s going to be back this season.”

But Vanderbilt’s return for the Lakers before the playoffs or play-in tournament remains a big question mark.

“It’s just a matter of timing,” Buha said. “Is it two weeks from now? Is it four weeks from now? There is a big difference in terms of when he returns if it’s like the final week of the regular season. That’s better than nothing.”

Buha was quick to add that coming from another lower extremity injury “can be a little tricky” for Vanderbilt, who relies on his lateral movement and athleticism in his bread-and-butter defense.

“But it is hard to implement that big of a piece with that little time left especially a guy who I think when he came back after missing the first 20 or so games clearly didn’t have his rhythm and his legs under him for a while,” Buha explained. “So another lower-body injury like those can be a little tricky to come back from. We’ll see in terms of like how much he can actually contribute but everything I’d been hearing was trending in a positive direction.”

Vanderbilt suffered the injury during the Lakers’ inspiring 114-105 win over the Celtics in Boston without LeBron James and Anthony Davis on February 1.

Buha also noted that the Lakers have not ruled out a season-ending surgery yet for Vanderbilt. When healthy, Vanderbilt is the Lakers’ most versatile defender.

Anthony Davis’ Injury

Davis’ playing status for Sunday’s marquee matchup between the Lakers and No. 2 Minnesota Timberwolves remains questionable, per the NBA’s official injury report as of 5:30 p.m. ET.

Davis sustained a left shoulder injury in the opening moments of the fourth quarter when Giannis Antetokounmpo barreled on his shoulder on a drive to the basket.

“I couldn’t really move [my shoulder] after that but [I’ll] get some treatment and see how I feel tomorrow,” Davis told reporters with a heavy wrap on his shoulder after D’Angelo Russell carried them to a nail-biting 123-122 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, March 8.

James also remains questionable with a left ankle injury.

Russell fired a season-high 44 points, including the game-winning floater, with Davis scoring just two points on free throws after experiencing soreness on his shoulder and James out.

D’Angelo Russell Turns Public Humiliation Into Motivation

Russell, who became a constant subject of trade rumors, let out his pent-up emotions during his postgame presser.

“Public humiliation has done nothing but mold me into the killer that you all see today,” Russell told reporters. “I never lack confidence. I never fear confrontation. I want all the smoke. Let’s, high IQ players, let’s get in the room and talk about it. I just feel confident in what I bring to the basketball game, so whatever room I walk in, I’m confident.”

Since regaining his starting backcourt spot on January 13, Russell is averaging 22.8 points, 6.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from deep on a robust 8.6 attempts per game.