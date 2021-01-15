Insider Explains How Lakers Can Land Former Starting Big Man

In the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to trade JaVale McGee so that they could have the cap space to sign Marc Gasol. McGee had started in 130 of 143 games for the purple and gold over the last two seasons but they decided to move on. However, it’s possible there might be a little regret with the move.

The Lakers haven’t come out and lamented the decision to trade McGee but it’s clear they have less athleticism and size at center. This led former player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins to call on Los Angeles to re-acquire McGee. Things could get complicated if the Lakers wanted to bring him back, though. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus broke down how they could make it happen.

Lakers cannot sign JaVale McGee if he's cut by the Cavs – they cannot trade with the Cavs for McGee. If McGee is traded to another team – then if cut, they can sign him https://t.co/evuQt6WYtH — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) January 14, 2021

They traded him to the Cavs. Can't sign him back if the Cavs cut him. Can't trade for him from the Cavs — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) January 14, 2021

If the Lakers do want to bring back McGee, it’s not impossible but it would need a lot of factors to fall into place.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Lakers Newsletter!

McGee Reunion Probably Isn’t Going to Happen

McGee was definitely a good fit with the Lakers when it came to chemistry. Even when he saw his role diminish in last season’s playoff run, he was still very active on the bench and never hung his head. If he were to come back, he’d be welcome with open arms.

With all that said, it’s not likely to happen this year. The Cavaliers are off to a decent 5-7 start and are still in the running to get into the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. McGee is no longer starting but he is serving as Andre Drummond’s primary backup. Even if Cleveland decided to cut him, the Lakers wouldn’t be able to sign him outright as Pincus pointed out.

There’s a reason that Los Angeles traded McGee away and they probably aren’t highly motivated to go through all these hoops to bring him back.

Lakers Are Doing Just Fine

The Lakers were rumored to be interested in a number of different players during last season’s trade deadline. They didn’t end up pulling the trigger on any big moves and decided to watch the buyout market. This year, the team hasn’t been mentioned in any traded rumors so it seems very likely they’ll stay put again.

Based on how the season is gone, the Lakers don’t need to be too concerned about making a move. Even with the Brooklyn Nets landing James Harden, Los Angeles should still be the favorites to win it all. LeBron James still playing at a high level despite turning 36 last month. Anthony Davis hasn’t been as productive this season but he’s picking things up.

As the season goes on, the Lakers should only get better. They added Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell and Wesley Matthews in the offseason with the expectation they’d all be top contributors. All four of them have shown flashes but they still need time to figure out how they fit. Once those players figure things out, the Lakers are going to be even harder to beat than they are right now.

READ NEXT: Lakers Vet Delivers Strong Statement on Anthony Davis’ Defense

