Lakers Trade Starter & Sign 3x All-Star: Report

Just when it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were done making big moves this offseason, they pulled off another one. With Dwight Howard signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team needed a big man. The free-agent market for bigs quickly dried up but the Lakers did have an appealing option. They wanted to sign Marc Gasol and they were able to make that happen.

They needed to make some cap space and they did that by trading JaVale McGee to the Clevland Cavaliers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers are trading JaVale McGee to Cleveland, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

Shortly after the trade news dropped, Wojnarowski revealed that the Lakers and Gasol agreed to a two-year deal.

Marc Gasol is finalizing a deal to sign with the Lakers, sources tell me and @ZachLowe_NBA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

Gasol will sign a two-year deal, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

The Lakers have been linked to Gasol since free agent started but couldn’t make the money work after signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Trading McGee made that possible and now Los Angeles gets their guy.

Lakers Also Obtain 2 Other Cavaliers Players

As part of the McGee trade, the Lakers will also be receiving some more players. Per Wojnarowski, Cleveland is sending the team Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie.

Both are on non-guaranteed deals that the Lakers can waive. https://t.co/xnFWdVTHv3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

Though he’s probably going to get cut, this is a bit of a homecoming for Bell, who is from Los Angeles. He won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and is heading to his fourth team as a pro. His chances of lasting on the Lakers are very low.

McKinnie also spent time with the Warriors but he wasn’t part of any of their championship teams. He’s also likely to get let go in short order.

Gasol Returns to Team That Drafted Him

After over a decade, Gasol is finally going to get a chance to play for the team that drafted him. Back in 2007, the Lakers picked up Gasol in the second round of the draft. Despite his brother’s success in the NBA, not many teams were high on him. When Los Angeles traded for Pau Gasol, they sent Marc to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Marc was never as good as Pau but he’s had a really strong career. He’s made three All-Star teams and won his first championship last year. Similar to his brother, Marc is certainly on the downside of his career. He only averaged 7.5 points a game last year.

Fortunately, the Lakers definitely don’t need him to be a big scorer. When you have LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell on the roster, scoring isn’t as important. All the Lakers need Gasol to do is help defend the paint and pickup some rebounds. He’s never been one of the league’s elite defenders but he’s more than capable of being an asset. Gasol is also a solid 3-point shooter, which is something that McGee and Howard could not do. Gasol will bring the Lakers a little more diversity on offense and his strong family ties with the team makes him a welcome addition.

