Lakers Owner’s Fiancé’s Controversial Tweets Resurface Amid Engagement

The Los Angeles Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss is ready to tie the knot with Jerry Maguire star Jay Mohr. On Wednesday, December 21, TMZ confirmed that the couple, who’s been dating since 2017, are engaged.

Immediately after the news broke, Twitter filled with outrage as old tweets published by the former “Last Comic Standing” host, several of which contain racial slurs, resurfaced on the social media site. In one tweet from June 6, 2017, Mohr responded to a message and wrote, “This n**** just got called corny,” which has yet to be deleted.

One fan pulled up one of Mohr’s tweets from 2010 concerning Lakers star LeBron James after he left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat. Mohr tweeted, “LeBron had to talk it over with his mother. he needed to play for a team where the guys on the team wouldn’t try to f*** her.”

As of Wednesday evening, neither Buss nor Mohr had commented on the backlash from the controversial tweets. One fan tweeted, “I wish the buss family would sell they are an entire mess right now with this organization,” while another person wrote, “I’m all about keeping it 100! Clips owner himself was caught being racist. He gone. Suns owner got caught being racist. He gone, but this Jeanie fiancée, if it was her,she gone too. NBA won’t do s*** about it cause it’s not HER. But that don’t make it better. She still with him.”

Buss & Mohr Have Been Very Public About Their Love Over the Past Few Years

While the engagement news between Buss, 61, and Mohr, 52, appeared to take many people by surprise, they have not been shy about their love over the past few years. The couple attended a wrestling event together in April 2019, and in January 2020, Buss shared a video of the two sitting courtside at a Lakers game,

On September 26, Buss tweeted a photo of the couple and wrote, “Happiness. Love. Joy. That’s what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between. This picture, taken at our friend’s wedding in June, tells the story, our story. I guess really can have it all.I love you @jaymohr37.❤️”

On December 14, 2021, Mohr captioned a photo of him wrapping Buss in a hug, “I’m so in love and have never felt so loved.”

On an Instagram post Mohr shared from his Road 2 Recovery Tour on July 10, 2022, Buss commented, “You killed your set last night and you are killing it in life. So proud to be your girl ❤️.”

Buss was previously engaged to former legendary Lakers coach Phil Jackson> while the couple broke things off in December 2016, they remain close friends. Following their breakup, Jackson and buss shared a joint statement and she tweeted, “Nothing but love and respect for this man. @PhilJackson11.”

As for Mohr, he was most recently married to Nikki Cox between 2010 and 2016. Mohr has one son, Meredith Daniel Cox Mohr, from this marriage. The comedian also has a son named Jackson from his first marriage to Nicole Chamberlain.

Buss Really Wants Another Championship Ring

While Buss has a new ring on her finger from Mohr, there’s another piece of jewelry that she’s gunning for, and it’s one she can’t simply buy herself. During an episode of the latest Lakers documentary: Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, which premiered in October, Buss made it clear she wants her team to nab an 18th championship before their rival, the Boston Celtics, do it first.

The Lakers won it all in 2020, but went out in the first round of the playoffs in 2021, and failed to make the postseason last year. Thus far in 2022, the Lakers sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 3-17 record.