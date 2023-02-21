Jeanie Buss Puts Lakers Fan on Blast

There’s no denying that the Los Angeles Lakers have dealt with a considerable amount of fan dissent this season, as tempers began to flare as the team stuttered its way toward the trade deadline.

However, it would appear that some fans were taking things further than simply airing out their frustrations on social media, with one fan seemingly taking his frustrations directly to Jeanie Buss via Twitter direct messages.

On February 20, Buss took to Twitter to share a screenshot of some of the messages Twitter user “LeBronchitis” had sent here since the start of the season and aired her frustrations at the situation.

Here is an example of the harassing messages. As I’ve said on this platform before, everyone is entitled to their opinion so I am not arguing about that. Its just that I don’t want my DM’s to be full of your pretend GM BS trade suggestions that’s all. pic.twitter.com/oaMLmeEUsG — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) February 20, 2023

“Here is an example of the harassing messages. As I’ve said on this platform before, everyone is entitled to their opinion so I am not arguing about that. Its just that I don’t want my DM’s to be full of your pretend GM BS trade suggestions that’s all,” Buss Tweeted.

The Lakers made multiple moves at the February 9 trade deadline, which will leave fans hopeful of a strong showing for the remainder of the season and into the playoffs.

LeBron James is Ready to Push His Teammates

When speaking to the media following his All-Star game appearance on February 19, LeBron James detailed his mentality heading into the final 23 games of the regular season as he looks to lead his team to the playoffs.

“It’s 23 of the most important games of my career for a regular season…It’s the type of mindset that I have, and I hope the guys will have, coming back off the break…I hope I can figure out a way to just make sure that I’m available on the floor every single night for these 23 games to give us a chance…Give our group a chance to be able to compete every night and give ourselves a chance to win every night so we can give ourselves a chance to get into the postseason,” James said.

The Lakers currently sit 13th in the Western Conference but are just two games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, who occupy the final play-in tournament qualifying spot.

Stephen A. Smith Expects Lakers to Turn Season Around

During a February 16 episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith shared his belief that the Lakers are capable of making some serious noise in the postseason following their recent trade deadline additions.

.@stephenasmith says there's a possibility the Lakers could be title contenders 👀 pic.twitter.com/q7lAw6nygh — First Take (@FirstTake) February 16, 2023

“I like D’Angelo Russell on the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 17 points, 45% shooting. I like Malik Beasley on the Los Angeles Lakers. I like this kid Vanderbilt on the Los Angeles Lakers. They’ve improved their shooting. They’ve been able to spread the floor. They’ve improved their defensive prowess. If these guys are healthy, the way the West has looked, I can’t summarily dismiss the possibility that the Los Angeles Lakers could make some noise and, dare I say, potentially advance to a conference finals,” Smith said.

The Lakers are set to face off against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, February 21, in what will be their first game since the All-Star break – one which they will be hoping to win as they look to set the tone for the final stretch of the season.