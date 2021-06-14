Ex-Lakers Starting Guard Signs With Team Overseas

One of the most interesting anomalies in the NBA over the last decade was the “Linsanity” period for the New York Knicks during the 2011-2012 season. Jeremy Lin came into the NBA as an undrafted free agent and not many were aware of his basketball ability. For a brief moment, he looked like a future star. During a 26 game stint with the Knicks in which he saw significant playing time, he averaged 18.5 points and 7.6 assists.

While that brief period will always be memorable, the stardom didn’t last long for Lin as he was never able to recapture his success with the Knicks. He ended up playing for several more teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers. Lin was recently trying to make a run at an NBA comeback and played in the G-League. That didn’t go anywhere so he shifted his focus.

Lin announced that he will be headed overseas to play for the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

No regrets about the past, excited for the future. Still got a lot of basketball left in me and we’ll see where this road goes. Beijing Ducks, excited to be back! Thank you all for going on this journey with me #NeverDone pic.twitter.com/axfivntlCO — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) June 11, 2021

He’ll be joining former NBA players Jonathan Gibson and Jordan McRae on the squad. At just 32-years-old, Lin should have some juice left in the tank. Perhaps a really strong run in the CBA will reignite interest in the NBA for his talents.

Lin Said Kobe Bryant Once Called Teammates ‘Bums’

Lin was only with the Lakers for one season but he had a chance to play with the late Kobe Bryant during the 2014-2015 season. Bryant only played in 35 games that year due to injuries and Los Angeles finished with the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

Last year, Lin recounted a story of the Hall of Fame guard coming to a Lakers practice just to throw major shade at the struggling team.

“He comes in, sweatsuit, he has a sling for his hurt shoulder, he has his shades on, his Kobe shades,” Lin said on Danny Green’s Inside The Green Room podcast. “And he walks in and everyone’s like ‘Ohh’ and Booz, Carlos Boozer, is like ‘Kob, good to see you bro! Dang, we haven’t seen you in a bit. How come you came today?’

“He was just stone-faced, and he was like ‘I just came by to say bye to some of you bums who are going to get traded tomorrow.’”

Bryant was notoriously blunt and really didn’t like losing. He was certainly a different breed as it’s hard to imagine many other players being such a savage.

Imagine being on the #Lakers with Kobe Bryant and going into February w/ trading deadline approaching with a 13-34 record. @JLin7 recalled a practice during that 2014-15 season. New episode: https://t.co/jsBv5kEzV3 🎙: @DGreen_14 & @HarrisonSanford Presented by @JackBox pic.twitter.com/tXHkjDEZOq — Inside The Green Room (@GreenRoomInside) May 14, 2020

Lin Recently Opened up About Beef With Bryant

Though Lin’s time with the Lakers was brief, he did have an iconic moment when he waved off Bryant during an offensive play and sunk a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of a close game. The play likely caused issues between the two players for a brief time and Lin recently revealed his thought process when it happened.

“So for me in that situation, as we’re going back and forth, I finally had enough that’s why I waived him off that one time,” Lin said on All The Smoke.

While Bryant was irked by the play, Lin revealed that the two were still cool after it happened.

“I feel like him not talking to me was a sign of respect. Like he was ‘I’m pissed at you but I respect you because actually said something to me. Whereas so many other people won’t.’ So that’s why next season when I was in Charlotte, we talked like it never happened.”

