Lakers Monitoring Grizzlies Swingman: Report

While the hottest trade rumor links the Los Angeles Lakers to Chicago Bulls’ two-time All-Star Zach LaVine, there is another swingman, albeit viewed as a bench depth piece, whom they are monitoring.

According to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, the Lakers also have their eyes on Memphis Grizzlies’ swingman John Konchar.

“Reserve forward John Konchar is also a candidate to be dealt before the February trade deadline. The Celtics, Warriors, and Lakers are among the teams who’ve kept tabs on Konchar’s situation from afar, HoopsHype has learned,” Scotto wrote.

Like the rest of the Grizzlies, still reeling from Ja Morant’s suspension, Konchar is struggling this season. The 6-foot-5 Konchar is only averaging 3.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting a career-low 34.9 percent from the field. But he is the blue-collar player who fits the mold of what Lakers coach Darvin Ham is looking for.

The 27-year-old Konchar is in his fifth season in the league after going undrafted in 2019. He worked his way up to become part of the Grizzlies rotation starting on a two-way contract. He can produce when given the opportunity.

In 32 starts with the Grizzlies, Konchar averaged 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Konchar signed a three-year, $19 million extension with the Grizzlies last year that will kick in next season.

Currently, the Lakers are thin in the two-guard. Cam Reddish’s groin injury exposed that weakness. After Austin Reaves, the Lakers have been leaning on second-year Max Christie and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, both inexperienced for a playoff run.

Konchar is a solid rebounder for his size and position, something that Reddish (2.6 rebounds per game) hasn’t done consistently even with his length.

The Grizzlies swingman is a cheap option for the Lakers if they cannot pull off a LaVine trade.

Austin Reaves Off Limits in Zach LaVine Trade Talks

The Lakers will not give up Reaves in any trade package for LaVine, according to multiple reports.

Scotto was the latest NBA insider to report on that.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams interested in acquiring Zach LaVine, and while the Bulls would covet Austin Reaves in trade talks, he’s not for sale in LaVine conversations,” Scotto wrote.

Reaves is starting to heat up after a slow start. He has scored in double digits in six of his last seven games to hike his season average to 13.5 points on 46.1% shooting.

The biggest factor that could sway LaVine to the Lakers is the fact that he shares the same representation with their top two stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis at Klutch Sports.

LeBron James’ Blunt Assessment of Lakers

James offered a blunt assessment of the Lakers 20 games in, following a 133-110 blowout loss to the rising Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I have no idea what we are,” James said at his locker as the Lakers sit seventh in the West with an 11-9 record. “How? We don’t have a group yet.”

James lamented the early-season injuries to his backup Rui Hachimura, Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes and top free-agent acquisition Gabe Vincent.

Five of their nine losses were blowouts to playoff contenders — defending champion Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and the Thunder. The Houston Rockets even routed them by 36 points.