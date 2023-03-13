Julius Randle Issues Statement on D’Angelo Russell After Besting Lakers

The Los Angles Lakers fell to defeat against the New York Knicks on March 12, courtesy of some fourth-quarter struggles.

When speaking to ESPN’s Malika Andrews after the game, Julius Randle, who was originally drafted by the Lakers, discussed what it was like to be facing off against his former teammate D’Angelo Russell now that he’s donning purple and gold once again.

“It’s fun. We used to compete a lot in practice, one-on-one. We used to compete in everything, video games. We were growing up as kids here, so, nine years later, eight years later, whatever it is, to be on this court, battling it out again, was fun,” Randle said.

Randle ended the contest with 33 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in 35 minutes of playing time against his former team, shooting 45.8% from the field and 25% from deep as he helped hand the Lakers their first loss since March 4.

D’Angelo Russell Sounds Off on Julius Randle

During his own post-game press conference, Russell was asked about the competitive energy he and Randle share, with the Lakers guard noting how there isn’t a relationship between the two; they just enjoy competing against one another.

“We played together. Went our separate ways after that, and it’s just been competitive energy ever since then. So, I mean, that’s how I am with everybody. I’m not really friends with anybody, to be honest. So, on the court, it’s no love. You know, you just want to battle, try to get the win, and maybe shake hands after,” Russell said.

Russell was playing in his second game since returning from injury, having returned to the rotation against the Toronto Raptors on March 10. Against New York, Russell helped lead the Lakers’ offensive front line, scoring 33 points, dishing out 8 assists, and pulling down 5 rebounds while shooting 68.4% from the field and 54.5% from the perimeter in another all-action offensive display from the recently-acquired guard.

Anthony Davis Accepts Blame For Poor Display

While the Lakers as a whole played a good game of basketball, Anthony Davis struggled to find his rhythm, scoring just 17 points on 8-of-18 shooting. After the game reached its conclusion, the Lakers’ superstar discussed his poor performance in front of the media, where he took the blame for failing to find his usual high level on offense.

“I don’t think they did anything special. A lot of times one-on-one, they doubled a couple times. But I don’t think it was anything that carried over from Toronto,” Davis said.

Davis, 30, has struggled to make an impact on offense in two straight games for the Lakers now, which could be a cause of concern for the coaching staff considering the amount of weight he shoulders on that side of the ball for his team.

The Lakers will now turn their attention toward the New Orleans Pelicans, who they face on Tuesday, March 14, as they look to re-enter the play-in spots in the Western Conference and continue challenging for the sixth seed which is currently occupied by the Golden State Warriors.