Lakers Made Offer to Key Warriors Free Agent: Report

Much of the focus regarding the Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason has been about the age of the players they’ve signed. They certainly signed some older guys in Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza. However, the team was able to find some youth.

Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker are all under 27-years-old. It also looks like the Lakers tried to find even more youth. According to Alex Kennedy of Basketball News, Los Angeles made an offer to Golden State Warriors free agent Kelly Oubre.

Prior to signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the Hornets, Kelly Oubre Jr. received offers from the following teams (according to Oubre’s agent, Torrel Harris of Unique Sports International Management): Lakers

Clippers

Bucks

Nuggets

Nets

Blazers

Cavaliers — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 8, 2021

Oubre decided to sign with the Charlotte Hornets on a two-year $25 million deal, which was likely more than the Lakers could’ve offered him. He would’ve been an interesting signing for the team. He averaged 15.4 points a game last season and is a decent defender but only shot 31.6% from three. Oubre would’ve been a better signing than Ariza but also more expensive. The young forward is likely better off elsewhere as the Lakers are going to be dominated by their older veterans this season.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Any More Big Moves Coming From Lakers?

It’s not entirely clear at what point during free agency that the Lakers made Oubre an offer. It’s hard to imagine it was recently as there isn’t much more money to go around. The team’s offer likely came much earlier in free agency, prior to the Nunn signing.

As of right now, the Lakers have three more roster spots to fill. One of those spots is expected to be for Jared Dudley. It appears the other two spots could be open for a bit longer. With Summer League currently taking place, Los Angeles is hoping to see what they have in their rookies. The team already has so many veterans so it could be wise to keep a spot or two open for more young players.

Ariza Is Happy to Be Back in Los Angeles

The first move the Lakers made in free agency was bringing back Trevor Ariza. He was a key part of the team’s 2009 championship run. There’s been chatter of him returning to Los Angeles in the past and it’s finally a reality. He’s happy to return to the city.

“Well, being here has always been something that I’ve wanted,” Ariza said after signing. “To be honest, there were only two places that I actually wanted to be, Miami being one, and L.A. being the other. But to be able to come back home, be with my family, be a part of this tradition is something that you don’t really get too many chances to do it twice.

“So when the opportunity presented itself and it was real I think it was the best opportunity and chance for me to come home, and I’m excited. I’m happy. I wanted to be here, I’m excited to play with all the players and to see what this team can do. Like you said, we’ve all played for a long time, we’ve all done things that are pretty amazing by just being in the NBA for this long, so to just see those minds come together and all these talents come together, I think that’s going to be amazing.”





Play



Video Video related to lakers made offer to key warriors free agent: report 2021-08-09T11:25:03-04:00

READ NEXT: Lakers’ LeBron James Responds to Big Frank Vogel News

