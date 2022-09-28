Lakers Guard Kendrick Nunn Sounds Off on Health After Lost Season

After a lost first year with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kendrick Nunn is back and assures he’s ready to roll.

Nunn has been fully cleared to particiapte in camp, which is music to the Lakers’ ears after he missed all 82 games with a bone bruise in his right knee.

“Definitely tested my patience,” Nunn said of the injury during media day. “I feel healthy now. I feel full-go. I would say I’m ready. I feel as good as I felt last year around this time.”

Last time Nunn was on the court was in May of 2021 while with the Heat. It might take some time to find his game after the layoff but being healthy is a simply, yet important step in the right direction.

“Getting the rhythm back and feeling good on the floor with no injuries, feeling pain-free and able to play is everything for me,” Nunn said after the Lakers’ first practice. “So today was a good day for me.”

Nunn Could Compete for Starting Role With Lakers

Play

Media Day 2022: Kendrick Nunn Kendrick Nunn takes questions on Lakers Media Day Subscribe for the latest Lakers' content: youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: nba.com/lakers/multimedia… 2022-09-26T21:45:23Z

Nunn was expected to be a big part of the Lakers’ rotation after signing on with LA last offseason. he averaged 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 67 starts with the Heat during his rookie season, landing on the All-Rookie team and finishing runner-up in Rookie of the Year voting. He notched 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists during the 2020-21 season and was anticipated to be a key piece of the Lakers rotation.

Nunn looked poised to return multiple times last season but the 27-year-old eventually had to take a step back and just get healthy.

“I’m pretty sure you’ve guys noticed that I’ve always been trying to ramp up to dive back into the season and there’s been times where – early January, I tried to ramp it up, get set back,” Nunn said in April during his exit interview. “And then maybe like the beginning of March, tried to ramp it up again to get ready to play and then another setback. So, that was just telling me that it’s not healed yet and I’m not ready to play. So, I just had to accept that and just take a step back and truly sit back and let that thing heal.”

Nunn could battle his way into a starting role, with new head coach Darvin Ham leaving the door open on what direction he’ll go.

“We’re ways away. We have different options,” Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said at Lakers media day. “We signed Dennis [Schroder], we signed Pat Bev, we got healthy Kendrick Nunn along with Russ himself, Austin Reaves. We have a variety of options to fill our backcourt.”

Nunn Says Lakers Camp Has ‘Different Vibe’

Nunn is one of just six returning players from last year’s Lakers squad, which was an unmitigated disaster. Despite some high expectations, the Lakers finished 33-49, missing the postseason. Frank Vogel was fired just two seasons removed from a championship run and Ham was brought in as his replacement.

Nunn noted a new vibe in the building following the first practice under Ham and his staff.

“Laid down some house rules in the film room,” Nunn said, per ESPN. “It’s definitely a different vibe once you walk in. … It’s a different vibe with the new coaching staff. Coach Ham coming in and implementing things that he wants done. And guys are buying in.”

The Lakers kick off the preseason on October 3 against the Sacramento Kings.