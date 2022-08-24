Kevin Durant Pushing for Nets to Poach Legendary Lakers Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers are running out of ways to improve their roster and the team lacks shooting right now. They added a lot of youth and defensive upside in free agency but not many proven shooters. If the season started tomorrow, the team could be in serious trouble when it comes to shooting.

Though the Lakers made a lot of poor free agent moves last offseason, Carmelo Anthony was a solid addition. He averaged 13.3 points a game and hit 37.5% of his threes. Those aren’t the elite numbers he’s put up in the past but could be an offensive upgrade over what the team currently has. Anthony remains a free agent but his market could heat up soon. Brian Lewis of the New York Post is reporting that Kevin Durant is wanting the Brooklyn nets to sign the 10-time All-Star:

Nic Claxton — whose starts have gone from zero to one to 19 in his three years in the league — has proclaimed himself ready to seize the center spot. But with DayRon Sharpe the only other 5 on the roster, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them look for a backup/competition for Claxton. And if they wanted to appease Durant, they could bring in Carmelo Anthony, a move he’s wanted them to make.

Durant recently informed the Nets that he’ll play out this season with them so if they hope to keep the situation from becoming volatile again, it may be wise to give him what he wants.

Executive Talks Anthony Rumors

At this point in his career, Anthony should only be concerned about winning a ring. He’s already cemented himself as a future Hall of Famer and the only thing that eludes him is a championship. The Nets are filled with drama but could have enough talent to contend this season if they can stay healthy. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke to an Eastern Conference executive who believes that the Nets are interested in Anthony:

They’re considering it, a lot of teams are. He shot the ball well and he is a minimum (contract) guy. Every team is going to talk about him ahead of free agency. It would be a surprise. It would not be something that Thibs wants. He was not crazy about the Kemba Walker thing, but the Knicks had it as a homecoming thing and a good story but you saw how that worked out. So you bring in Melo and he is a defensive liability, Thibs does not play him and all the sudden that becomes the story, just like with Kemba. Melo needs to go to a better team (than the Knicks) where he is not a distraction. If he leaves L.A., Brooklyn is a lot more of a possibility. Remember, he almost went there once before, Kevin Durant wanted him to come and the team said no. The way things have gone there, as much BS as he put up with last year, it might be time to do something KD wants. So if Durant still wants Melo, I don’t see how the Nets pass on that.

Should Lakers Bring Back Anthony?

The Lakers won’t be landing Kyrie Irving this offseason. If they were able to get him, he’d bring a lot of help on the offense. Now that he’s no longer an option, the team could be in trouble. Anthony isn’t going to fix all of their shooting issues but he’d certainly help.

He’s not going to command anything more than the league minimum. The Lakers should be interested in bringing him back. That said, he might not be as interested in returning if the Nets are an option. Anthony is from Brooklyn and could like the idea of playing for his hometown team before he decides to retire.

