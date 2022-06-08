Exclusive: Proposed ‘Earthquake’ Trade Would Send Nets’ Kevin Durant to Lakers

During the NBA player empowerment era, it tends to feel like we are only a few days away from another superstar demanding a trade, which should have the Los Angeles Lakers’ attention. The Nets continue to be the talk of the NBA with not only Kyrie Irving’s upcoming free agency but recent rumblings that Kevin Durant is not thrilled with the state of the franchise.

With LeBron James heading towards the end of his career, could the Lakers superstar look to team up with Durant before he retires? Unless James signs a contract extension, the NBA legend will be a free agent in 2023, slightly cracking the door for the All-Star to sign with another team.

Yet, James has made his desire to remain in Los Angeles clear, even after an All-Star Weekend filled with cryptic messages about a possible return to Cleveland. Could James and Durant attempt to orchestrate a blockbuster trade that would bring KD to Hollywood?

During his conversations with leagues sources, Heavy’s NBA insider Sean Deveney discussed the possibility of a Lakers-Nets deal with a Western Conference executive. The front office member admitted there was a “slim chance” for this “earthquake kind of trade” to happen but admitted we can “never say never in this league.”

“Going the other way, if Durant wants to go to the Lakers, that gets harder,” the NBA exec told Heavy. “He is signed through (2026) so you’ve got to make a trade and the only thing they can do would be Anthony Davis for KD. I think LeBron feels some responsibility for getting Davis to Los Angeles and he wants that to work, so there’s not much chance they would trade him.

“But if Davis can go play with Kyrie, who he is close with, maybe that changes the math on that. It’s an earthquake kind of trade and it’s a slim chance. But if Durant is really unhappy and they can get everyone on the same page, maybe it works for everyone. Never say never in this league.”

Things Could Escalate With KD If Kyrie Bolts the Nets

Whatever slim chance this scenario plays out, the Lakers would have to move Anthony Davis for the team to have any conversations about landing Durant. Los Angeles would also likely need to attach multiple draft picks in the unlikely deal. The league exec pointed to the “never say never” climate of the NBA as this time last year the Nets trading James Harden would have seemed preposterous. Front Office Sports’ Anthony Puccio noted that Irving leaving the Nets would “open the door for KD to demand out.”

“It’s common knowledge that Durant is committed to playing with Kyrie Irving,” Puccio tweeted on May 25. “Letting him walk would only open the door for KD to demand out. Marks is playing with fire if he can’t find a middle ground with Kyrie.”

Durant Has Not Spoken to the Nets This Offseason: Report

Durant’s four-year, $194 million contract extension begins this upcoming seasons which commits the star to Brooklyn until the summer of 2026. The Durant rumors started to swirl after New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield’s May 24 report that the superstar had not spoken with the Nets’ front office since their first-round postseason exit.

“That’s a first-round exit at best — if Durant stays to see it, and according to multiple sources, Durant and the Nets front office have not spoken since they were swept out of the first round,” Winfield wrote. “In layman’s terms, if Irving leaves the Nets, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Durant becomes frustrated with the organization’s ability to put championship pieces around him. They failed to do so at the beginning of last season, with none of their top offseason acquisitions — James Johnson, DeAndre Bembry or Jevon Carter — finishing the year in Brooklyn.”

It is not uncommon for an NBA All-Star to grow frustrated with a front office, especially after a team underachieves expectations. It would be a big jump to say Durant will demand a trade, but the situation could escalate if the Nets are unable to re-sign Irving this offseason. Given James’ own uncertain future, the Lakers would be wise to at least monitor the situation in Brooklyn.