Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Lakers a Top-5 NBA Superstar

The Brooklyn Nets started the season with one of the best “Big Threes” in the league, but now the team may be in danger of completely breaking up which should have the attention of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nets already went through a very public divorce with James Harden leading to a mid-season trade, and Kyrie Irving’s future now very much hangs in the balance.

Much has been made about the Lakers potentially making a run at Irving, but the door could be opening ever so slightly for Kevin Durant. New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield reported that Durant has not spoken to the Nets front office since being swept by the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Irving can opt out of his current deal to become a free agent this summer, and the Nets remain non-committal about keeping the point guard for the long-term. It is the very beginning stages of what could be another unhappy NBA superstar in Durant, a situation the Nets just experienced with Harden.

“That’s a first-round exit at best — if Durant stays to see it, and according to multiple sources, Durant and the Nets front office have not spoken since they were swept out of the first round,” Winfield wrote on May 24, 2022. “In layman’s terms, if Irving leaves the Nets, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Durant becomes frustrated with the organization’s ability to put championship pieces around him. They failed to do so at the beginning of last season, with none of their top offseason acquisitions — James Johnson, DeAndre Bembry or Jevon Carter — finishing the year in Brooklyn.”

What Would a Lakers Trade for Durant Look Like?

LeBron James has made no secret about his desire to play with Durant, but this list of players is admittedly growing as his career goes on. Durant just signed a four-year, $198 million contract extension last August which runs through the 2025-26 season.

For the Lakers to have a chance at Durant, the team would need the superstar to not only request a trade but attempt to force his way to Los Angeles. This is a big leap from simply blowing off the front office for a few weeks.

All the hinderances aside, Durant is one of the few players that would likely prompt James to be okay with the Lakers trading away his good friend Anthony Davis. From the Nets perspective, Anthony Davis would have to be the centerpiece of the possible trade, and even this is likely unappealing for Brooklyn. Durant would have to apply pressure on the Nets front office as we saw when Harden push his way to the 76ers.

Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker and a boatload of future first-round picks would be the starting point for any potential Lakers-Nets deal involving Durant. While the deal works within the salary cap, the Nets are sure to have no shortage of offers if the team explores trading Durant.

Could KD Lure LeBron to the Nets in 2023?

There are plenty of reasons for Durant to be frustrated at the state of the Brooklyn franchise. Durant teamed up with Irving to make the move to the Nets, but the superstar only played in 29 games during the regular season, largely due to his vaccination status. The seven-time All-Star appeared to vouch for Harden, his former Thunder teammate, prior to the Nets agreeing to make a blockbuster deal with the Rockets in January 2021.

Just a year later, Harden was already frustrated and yet again wanted to be traded. The Nets swapped Harden for Ben Simmons who has yet to play a game for Brooklyn as a back injury kept him out to end the season. Durant now finds himself part of a new “Big Three” with two players who spent the majority of last season on the sideline.

Time will tell if any of this is enough for Durant to request a trade, but James’ future with the Lakers could be of interest to the Nets star if he remains in Brooklyn. James not signing a contract extension with the Lakers this summer would make the four-time NBA champion a free agent in 2023.

If the Nets and Durant patch things up, the superstar could try to lure James to Brooklyn but the cap implications would be complicated. According to Spotrac, the Nets are projected to have just $13.79 million in cap space in 2023, and that is without a new contract extension for Irving.

The Nets will do everything in their power to remain on solid ground with Durant, but the Lakers should be the first team to call if the All-Star’s frustration reaches a boiling point. The bigger question is whether Davis and draft picks would be enough for L.A. to get a serious trade discussion going with Brooklyn if Durant requests a trade.