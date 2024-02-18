Kevin Durant Reveals One Thing He Underestimated About Lakers Star LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has drawn admiration from his fans and rivals alike.

His rival Kevin Durant, his three-time NBA Finals nemesis, gave him his flowers.

In a 60-minute sit-down interview with “Boardroom” which dropped ahead of James’ historic 20th NBA All-Star appearance, Durant talked about the Lakers superstar’s legacy and the one thing that he overlooked and underestimated about his greatness.

“When you hit 39 in your 20th year in the league like half your life is in the [NBA] and then you played against like 40% of the players has ever played in the league, that longevity has to me something,” Durant said. “That has to be a standard.

I truly appreciate somebody who has been in a [expletive] for a long time. You don’t get it until you hit like 15, 16 years in the league how hard it is to wake up every day, knowing what you know, and still come to work and still have to mesh with other people who are just experiencing this for the first time or don’t know as much as you know, you still get up and want to work as hard as you can be the best teammate and workers.

That’s greatness to me, and that’s what I appreciate about LeBron and I overlooked and underestimated when it comes to him. His enthusiasm and love for the game of basketball and it’s that simple.”

KD says LeBron’s longevity is the standard when it comes to greatness. Full Boardroom Cover Story convo drops Tuesday on the B/R app and @boardroom platforms pic.twitter.com/zoyEHn9UoF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 18, 2024

James, 39, remains as one of the NBA’s best players — averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds — and the league’s top draw.

He just led the NBA All-Star voting for the 10th time in his career, the most in the history, topping Michael Jordan’s 9 years as top vote-getter.

Lakers Eye ‘Difference-Making Talent’

After a quiet trade deadline, the whispers had begun about the Lakers’ expected big move this summer.

“They will be able to trade three first-round picks this summer, and league sources expect them to search for a difference-making perimeter talent,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe wrote on February 16.

Lowe’s reporting came on the heels of his ESPN colleague and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins saying that another star is coming to Los Angeles this summer.

“The Lakers need to stay in path and get through this season,” Perkins said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on February 16. “Have a run because another superstar is on the way this summer. I can’t reveal who that is… they trust me not to add this information out who that player is going to be.”

“This superstar, actually is the perfect fit, not only for LeBron like it’s a match made in heaven for Anthony Davis.”

Lakers Interested in Klay Thompson?

Another option for the Lakers this summer is Golden State Warriors’ five-time All-Star Klay Thompson.

An unrestricted free agent this summer, Thompson will be one of the big names in the open market.

“I expect him to test the marketplace,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on February 16. “I would expect both Florida teams, I would expect both LA teams, I would expect potentially a couple of East Coast teams to have interest in Klay Thompson.”