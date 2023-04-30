Warriors Star Klay Thompson Calls Lakers Matchup ‘Dream Come True’

It’s safe to say Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is looking forward to seeing the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Thompson and the Warriors advanced to the second round by besting the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 on Sunday, 120-100. Stephen Curry dropped a Game 7 record 50 points in the win and the defending champs kept their repeat hopes alive.

Their reward is a date with the Lakers, who are fresh off finishing the Memphis Grizzlies with a 40-point win in Game 6. Thompson grew up in Southern California and his father, Mychal Thompson, played for the Lakers during his lengthy NBA career, winning a pair of titles.

“Warriors-Lakers, it’s been a long time since they’ve seen each other in the playoffs. I know I’m personally excited. I get to play in front of my father and my mother and some of my best friends and go down to SoCal after our home stand,” Thompson told reporters on Sunday. It’s just a dream come true. I’ve waited for this for 12 years.”

Klay Thompson, Warriors Not Taking Lakers Lightly

The statement from Thompson is not to say he doesn’t respect the Lakers and the challenge the Warriors face. The Lakers hit their strides after reshaping their roster around the trade deadline and flexed their muscles against the Grizzlies, sending the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference home packing.

“It’s special,” Thompson said. “Play LeBron [James] in the Finals four times – obviously one of the greatest to ever play, and Anthony Davis is right there as well, played A.D. in the playoffs too, and they have – watching that last series against Memphis – it looks like they’re gelling.”

As Thompson mentioned, the Warriors’ core has a long history against James. Golden State forward Draymond Green — a good friend of James — was quick to mention in his postgame press conference that it’s not time to write off James or any of the Warriors veterans just yet.

“Stop trying to turn the page on us so fast. Stop trying to turn the page on Bron so fast. We get so caught up in what’s the next thing that we don’t appreciate the current,” Green said. “For me and our guys, we’re gonna appreciate this every step of the way.”

Warriors Slight Favorite in Series Against Lakers

The Warriors enter their series with the Lakers as slight favorites to advance. Golden State is -165 at BetMGM to beat the Lakers and hold home-court advantage. That’s huge for the Warriors, who were 11-41 on the road during the regular season.

The Lakers don’t have a wealth of playoff experience but do have LeBron James, who has the most postseason experience in NBA history (272).

“We’ve got a young ballclub with not much experience in the postseason,” James said after beating the Grizzlies. “So I try to give my knowledge about what I’ve been through, what they could expect.

“As hard as this series felt and as hard as this series was, it gets even harder when you move a level up.”

The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite for Game 1 of the series, which is scheduled for Tuesday.