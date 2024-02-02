Lakers: Rich Paul Addresses LeBron James Trade Rumors After Cryptic Post

In the hours following the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks on January 31, LeBron James took to social media with a cryptic tweet of a single hourglass emoji, sparking trade rumors. The NBA trade deadline is on February 8 this season.

In light of that, James’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, has come out with a strong denial.

“LeBron won’t be traded, and we aren’t asking to be,” Paul said, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on February 2.

James missed the Lakers’ win over the Boston Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back on February 1. He finished with 20 points in the loss to the Hawks the night before. James also added nine rebounds, eight assists, one block, and one steal.

Afterward, he thanked a team staffer for cutting him off during his media availability.

The Lakers allowed 138 points to the Hawks. That tied the second-highest mark by a Lakers opponent this season.

“We could, on any given night, beat any team in the NBA. And then on any given night, we get our a** kicked by any team in the NBA,” James told reporters after the loss to Atlanta. “I don’t have any message for my teammates. Just go out and do your job. I’m not — yeah.”

It was at the end of that exchange that James thanked a team staffer for cutting the media session because he was “about to go in.”

Austin Reaves Reacts to LeBron James’ Comments

James’ absence against the Celtics was just his sixth of the season. Afterward, Austin Reaves reacted to James’ comments about teammates doing their jobs.

“It’s a great message and coming from the greatest player ever, in my opinion,” Reaves told TNT’s Jared Greenberg following the win over Boston. “That’s what we should do. And tonight, I think that shows that we listen and we’re ready to roll.”

Reaves, who has been off-limits in the Lakers’ rumored trade talks, finished with a game-high 32 points in the win over Boston, hitting a career-high seven threes.

If a James trade was coming, there could be a better chance of it happening this offseason when he can opt out of the second year of his two-year, $99 million contract. Perhaps he instead would pick up the option as part of an offseason trade.

Lakers Looking to Add at Trade Deadline

Most of the trade rumors surrounding the Lakers at the trade deadline have been about them adding to the roster to maximize James’ 21st season.

They haven’t been able to consummate a deal to this point, though.

Even if they do, it could very well be a one-year solution, leaving them facing plenty of uncertainty next offseason. Could the Lakers’ prospects – coupled with the possibility of him leaving anyway, potentially to team up with his son – lead James and/or the Lakers to seek a divorce?

It doesn’t sound as though that push will come from James, even as the Lakers have struggled to find a level of consistency that would inspire confidence in their championship prospects.