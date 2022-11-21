Knicks Potentially Gearing Up to Make Offer for Lakers Star

If the Los Angeles Lakers continue on their current trajectory, then it’s clear they will need to make a trade sooner or later.

According to an Eastern Conference executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney, one team who is trying to position themselves to make a swing for a disgruntled superstar is the New York Knicks, with Anthony Davis among their preferred targets.

Anthony Davis led the LeBron-less Lakers to their 3rd win in a row with 30 PTS (63% FG) 18 REB, 3 STL in just 28 MINS! “Everybody's confidence is very high, while not getting too high." AD's last 3 Games 🔥

35 PTS (62% FG), 17.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 1.3 STL pic.twitter.com/J3jDMy8ypU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 21, 2022

“The Knicks are still trying to stockpile picks. That is what it is all about for them. They are approaching things like there will be a star who they can get—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, (Kevin) Durant, Karl-Anthony Towns, someone—a star who comes on the market soon. They want picks.

If they can get two first-rounders for Quickley, they would but that is too high a price. Maybe a young guy or a prospect playing in Europe, someone like that, and a first-rounder, a protected first-rounder, that is probably where the market ends up on him,” The executive said.

Davis, 29, is having a bounce-back season for the Lakers, averaging 25.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, while shooting 55.4% from the field. If the superstar forward continues to ball out at his current level, he will quickly overcome his injury-prone tag and become a player of interest for multiple teams around the league.

Davis is the Lakers’ Most Desirable Trade Asset

Recently, Deveney sat down with a Western Conference Executive to discuss a range of topics, during the conversation Davis’ name was discussed, with the executive noting how the dominant forward has re-established himself as the Lakers’ most desirable trade asset.

Anthony Davis over his last 3 games: 30 PTS – 18 REB – 3 STL

38 PTS – 16 REB – 4 BLK

37 PTS – 18 REB – 2 AST Healthy AD is a problem pic.twitter.com/PJX3P0u7Mz — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 21, 2022

“Besides the picks? Yes. But even that, it depends on the team. For a guy like Giannis or Luka, there would be 29 teams willing to make a deal. Davis, because of the injuries, that group is smaller. Phoenix might be willing to gamble. The Bulls would because he is a Chicago guy. The Bucks have explored getting Davis there before, too. Big-market teams that want a home run, like the Knicks or Nets – they would be in the mix, too. But his value has taken a pretty big hit, obviously, in the last few years,” The executive said.

If Davis can remain healthy throughout the current season, and prove that his back issues are behind him, then you can expect Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office to be fielding a bunch of calls from teams around the league who are trying to gauge what it would take to entice Los Angeles’ into entering a rebuild and giving up their star asset.

Darvin Ham Envisions Davis Becoming Lakers Primary Star

On Friday, November 18, Davis helped the Lakers to their third win of the season, dropping 38 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, four blocks, and a steal, on 62.5% shooting from the field. Speaking to the media after the game, head coach Darvin Ham gave a glimpse into what he envisions the Lakers offense looking like, and it heavily features Anthony Davis as the team’s leading offensive weapon.

“He’s been a big force for us all year and tonight was no different,” Darvin Ham on AD’s performance (38 PTS, 16 REB, 4 BLK) in the #Lakers win over the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/tBHAiQKZNT — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 19, 2022

“He’s been a big force for us all year, and tonight was no different…I think it’s extremely important (Davis remaining aggressive), I mean, just trying to sustain Bron when he comes back, being efficient with his minutes and efficient with his wear and tear. AD has to be the leading force, the leading charge, in terms of how we want to play inside-outside basketball, pressure on the rim, pressure in the paint constantly,” Ham said.

If Ham’s vision of Davis leading the way for the Lakers is to become a reality, then it’s unlikely the Knicks or any other interested team will get their wish in acquiring the superstar forward. However, if Davis struggles to maintain his current workload, and injuries become a factor once again, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Los Angeles consider tearing things down to start again.