Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Responds to Tweet Following Rough Night

Kyle Kuzma hasn’t dazzled shooting the ball against the Phoenix Suns but the fourth-year Los Angeles Lakers forward has found different ways to make an impact in the first-round playoff series.

Kuzma is a combined 3-of-18 shooting the ball in the three games against the Suns, going a miserable 2-of-12 in Game 3. However, Kuzma has made an impact with his defense and hustle plays, providing some valuable minutes off the bench.

Kuzma always keeps an eye on social media comments and responded to a tweet from Rob Perez — aka WorldWideWob — complementing his game, despite the rough shooting night.

“Understand it’s difficult to convince people a player who shot 2-12 had a good game, but, Kuzma really was everywhere tonight doing the dirty work,” Perez wrote. “Lost count of how many second-chance opportunities he created with hustle and was there seemingly every time to plug holes in the D.”

Kuzma responded in a tweet, writing: “Wobby trust it’s coming.”

Kyle Kuzma Called Offensive Role ‘Not Ideal’

Lakers fans are hoping Kuzma can find his stroke because if he can become a reliable third or even fourth option, it will only help an offense that has sputtered at times.

Kuzma at least tried to shoot more in Game 3 after shooting just six times in the first two games. He got some wide-open looks but the shots just didn’t fall, something that may come as he finds his rhythm with LeBron James and Anthony Davis back in the lineup.

“Obviously it’s not ideal for me to go a game and shoot the game two or three times,” Kuzma said after practice earlier this week. “Obviously. Just keeping it 100. I’ve just got to find ways. I’m constantly moving on the court and just trusting that the ball and that energy of moving is going to find me, whether that’s cutting to the middle of the rim, running the floor every time; and, in certain situations, being aggressive and making the right read.

“There have been a bunch of plays this series where I get in the paint, thinking to score, but there’s a teammate open and I’m hitting them. That’s just the right basketball play and I’m fine with it … those plays add up. I’ve just got to keep trusting that the ball is going to find me and hopefully it does in the right situations.”

Lakers Happy Kyle Kuzma Not Forcing Shots

Luckily the Lakers have two guys named LeBron James and Anthony Davis that can carry the load most nights, which puts less pressure on Kuzma and Co.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel appears content with Kuzma as long as he continues to play winning basketball and doing the little things that matter most.

“There is a mindset to get him involved some, but we don’t want him forcing and we, as a coaching staff, don’t want to force-feed that type of action. There’s going to some games where he’s heavily involved and some guys where he’s not, but if he defends and rebounds, he’s helping us win,” Vogel told reporters. “He had a great performance the other night without a bunch of points and just doing all of those intangible things that we talked about.”

Frank Vogel on Kyle Kuzma: "His role on this team is to be a secondary scoring option. … There is a mindset is to get him involved some. … If he defends and rebounds, he's helping us win." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 27, 2021

With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope not at 100%, Kuzma could take on a bigger role defensively and be looked for to make timely shots more often. Game 4 against the Suns is scheduled for Sunday from Staples Center.

