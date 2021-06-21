Lakers Vet ‘on His Way out,’ Team Should Go After 4x All-Star: Insider

Things aren’t looking bright concerning Kyle Kuzma’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers. He put together a lackluster playoff run for the team recently and it’s obvious that he’s not going to develop into the third star they were hoping he would. He’s a solid player but appears to have a lower ceiling than expected.

This offseason, the Lakers clearly need to make some moves to improve their roster. They don’t have many interesting trade pieces outside of Kuzma. That could mean that he’ll be on his way out in the coming months. NBA insider Marc J. Spears believes his days in Los Angles are number and that the Lakers need to swing a trade for All-Star guard Kemba Walker.

“Man, I can’t see Kemba playing there. If I’m the Lakers, man, why not try to go after Kemba. To me it makes a lot of sense. Kuzma already looks like he’s on his way out,” Spears said on ESPN’s The Jump.

Walker was recently traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder by the Boston Celtics after a tough season. It’s unlikely the Thunder have plans for him in their future so perhaps they could look at Kuzma as a potential player they’d like if the Lakers are interested in a trade for Walker.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Kuzma Looking for Fresh Start?

While the Walker to the Lakers speculation is interesting, what’s most notable is what Spears said about Kuzma. There have been trade talks surrounding him for years now but nothing has happened. The Lakers have been hoping he’d break out and turn into a star but that just isn’t going to happen.

Spears also added that Kuzma wants a fresh start where he can have a bigger role.

Kyle Kuzma could be looking for a bigger role elsewhere, per @MarcJSpears "[Kyle Kuzma] has been in this LA bubble, he's behind LeBron, I think he's ready for a new start with a bigger opportunity"

(h/t @NBATheJump ) pic.twitter.com/M7ixAsbOh2 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 20, 2021

Kuzma already removed the Lakers from his Instagram bio so that’s a sign he could be unhappy with the team. At this point, it would be best for both sides if he moved on. When Kuzma was a consistent starter, he was a solid player. Now that his role mostly sees him coming off the bench, he hasn’t been as effective. Sending him somewhere he can start might be the best thing for his career.

Lakers Have Shown Interest in Walker in the Past

Spears mentioning the Lakers as a suitor for Walker is notable. The guard himself has revealed in the past that the team “heavily” pursued him a couple of years ago after they traded for Anthony Davis. He decided to go to Boston but that experiment obviously didn’t work out.

Walker now finds himself on a team that finished with the second-worst record in the NBA and it would be no surprise if he hopes to get out before the season starts. He’s a really good player but might be overpriced considering he averages 19.9 points a game over his career and is owed over $35 million a season for two more years. For that type of money, the Lakers could find a better option.

READ NEXT: LeBron & AD Spark Rumors of Lakers Adding Superstar With Social Activity

