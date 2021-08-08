Kyle Kuzma Takes Shot at Lakers Following Trade

Kyle Kuzma took a shot at the Los Angeles Lakers on Twitter during a Q&A session with fans, alluding to his diminished role with his former squad.

Kuzma was traded to Washington in the deal that brought Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles, ending what had been a fairly tumultuous two-plus years with the Lakers. Kuzma often found himself as a scapegoat during losses and was consistently involved in trade rumors. He also saw a smaller role once Anthony Davis arrived, mostly coming off the bench.

Kuzma was asked by a fan: “What can we expect from you in DC next season?”

Kuzma responded: “More than what I did the past two years I can tell you that.”

He also hinted that he wasn’t able to be himself on the Lakers.

Kuzma Was Not Happy With Role on Lakers

Kuzma expressed this offseason that he wasn’t satisfied with his role with the Lakers, telling Bleacher Report that with a more consistent role he could see himself having All-Star potential, averaging 25 points per night.

“I definitely can. I definitely believe that, too,” Kuzma said when asked if he could become an All-Star. “I don’t really care what nobody thinks or says. I know myself, and I know my ability. It’s hard to be consistent in an inconsistent role. I’m excited for a more consistent space next year.”

Kuzma started 32 of 68 games last season due to the Lakers being banged up. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, leading the Lakers in made 3-pointers. Kuzma has shown some strong potential, especially earlier in his career where he played a larger role on a young — and not very good — Lakers team.

During the 2018-19 season he averaged 18.7 points per game while shooting a career-high 45.6% from the field. That was without Davis on the Lakers and James missing a chunk of time with injury.

Kuzma Did Have Good Memories For the Lakers

While it wasn’t always great personally for Kuzma, he made lots of great memories while wearing purple and gold. He won a title in the bubble and his personal brand grew playing for such a notable franchise alongside LeBron James and Davis.

“Just being around excellence first class organization so many stories,” Kuzma wrote.

The 26-year-old forward penned an emotional goodbye to the Lakers on Instagram following the first news of the trade.

“Man oh man where do I begin? Lakeshow we’ve had a journey. I was 21 and just a young pup coming here and you guys opened up your arms openly and accepted me into the LA community! Coming into this league I told Robby, Jeanie and Magic that all I wanted to do here is help be a part of something special and help be a part one of those banners (now) 17 banners and dammit we did it! I wouldn’t change anything about my journey everything has been a lesson to me! I’ve learned the game of basketball from some of the best players to ever do it on earth while being in LA and now it’s time for me to get out there and really spread my wings and be who I say I am….LUV LA I’m a laker for life.”

We’ll see how Kuzma performs in his new home and if he can live up to the lofty standard he’s setting for himself.

